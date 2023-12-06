Jingle All the Lice Away: Hair Fairies' Festive Fun for Itchy-Free Heads!

News provided by

Hair Fairies, Inc.

06 Dec, 2023, 14:53 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season to be lice-free, fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-louse! Hair Fairies, the jolly wizards of head lice banishment, are spreading holiday cheer and ensuring your family stays nit-pickin' good this festive season.

Festive Bug-Busters: Bid farewell to head lice humbugs! Hair Fairies presents the "Jingle All the Lice Away" package – our skilled technicians work their magic to evict unwanted guests, and each treatment includes a free holiday-themed lice prevention oil! It's the gift that keeps on giving (and not itching).

Deck the Hairs with Care: Our holiday-themed lice prevention oil includes magical potions and enchanted recipes to keep those pesky lice away. It's like a sleigh ride for your scalp, minus the unwanted passengers!

Santa's Screening Spectacular: To make spirits brighter, Hair Fairies offers FREE head lice screenings throughout the first two weeks of December. Naughty or nice, everyone is welcome for a quick check, because the only thing hitching a ride for the holidays should be Santa's sleigh!

Book Your Free Screening Now: Don't miss this sleigh-tacular opportunity to ensure your family's heads are as clear as a starry winter night.

"Hair Fairies is all about spreading joy and lice-free happiness this holiday season," says Maria Botham, our Chief Fairy Communicator. "We're here to make sure your family can rock around the Christmas tree without any itchy interruptions!"

So, why let lice be the Grinch stealing your joy? Let Hair Fairies sprinkle their fairy dust and make your holidays lice-free and oh-so-merry!

For more information on our festive offerings or to schedule your FREE screening, visit our website at www.hairfairies.com.

Press Contact:
Maria Jaworski
Chief Elf Communicator
Hair Fairies
Info@hairfairies.com

SOURCE Hair Fairies, Inc.

Also from this source

Head Lice are worse than Vampires when it comes to sucking blood

Head Lice are worse than Vampires when it comes to sucking blood

As Halloween approaches, the team at Hair Fairies -The Head Lice Helpers encourages families to consider their professional services to tackle the...
SCHOOL'S BACK AND SO ARE NITS. WHO YOU GONNA CALL? HAIR FAIRIES!

SCHOOL'S BACK AND SO ARE NITS. WHO YOU GONNA CALL? HAIR FAIRIES!

It's that time of year when schools go back and it's also a time when parents find their children returning from class with a head full of tiny...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Image1

Retail

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.