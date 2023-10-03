Jingle Raises Seed Capital from Bessemer Venture Partners to Change Delivery Paradigm for Foods and Services

News provided by

Jingle

03 Oct, 2023, 08:41 ET

Local artisanal stores no longer need to open brick and mortar locations to grow, Jingle empowers mobile stores that deliver in minutes at a fraction of the cost

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jingle, a platform that enables local stores to go mobile, connect with consumers directly, and do their own deliveries, today announced that Bessemer Venture Partners has joined its seed round, totaling the amount raised to $2.9 million. The other participants of the round are angel investors, mostly from Silicon Valley and Europe.

Continue Reading
New delivery startup Jingle, provides a digital platform for sellers of goods and services to carry out their own deliveries and go mobile. It's the neighborhood ice cream truck for everything and drums up local demand for mobile shops such as bakeries, ice cream makers as well as services in grooming, personal training, knife sharpening and more.
New delivery startup Jingle, provides a digital platform for sellers of goods and services to carry out their own deliveries and go mobile. It's the neighborhood ice cream truck for everything and drums up local demand for mobile shops such as bakeries, ice cream makers as well as services in grooming, personal training, knife sharpening and more.
Jingle will become a marketplace that gives retailers an alternative to brick-and-mortar stores in new markets and a means of discovering new demand. Jingle has faster delivery and lower fees. Consumers pay a flat $2.99 delivery fee - a fraction of what other services charge.
Jingle will become a marketplace that gives retailers an alternative to brick-and-mortar stores in new markets and a means of discovering new demand. Jingle has faster delivery and lower fees. Consumers pay a flat $2.99 delivery fee - a fraction of what other services charge.

The investment will allow the company to bring more vendors to its mobile store platform and grow its consumer base. Jingle offers delivery of artisanal foods, as well as services such as mani-pedi, knife sharpening, personal training and many other household services vendors on their platform. The company operates in the San Francisco Bay Area and intends to grow into Southern California and other West Coast locations. 

Jingle was founded in 2022 with the vision to eliminate high delivery fees and wait times for foods and services, as well as create a new channel for artisanal local stores to grow. Unlike other delivery services where items are "pulled" from a store upon an order, Jingle employs the "push" model where mobile stores stocked with products, drive around neighborhoods and notify users when they are close by allowing faster and cheaper delivery. Think of it like an ice cream truck with an app.

While demand for delivery has grown, the challenge has been cost, quality and time. With Jingle, consumers pay less than one-third the delivery costs on other services, and food can be delivered within minutes from stores l out of the delivery reach of other platforms.

"It is much cheaper and faster to order ice cream from ice cream trucks that are driving through your neighborhood than to order from a fixed based store. Jingle brings the 'dim sum' model for food and services delivery," said Baris Karadogan, co-founder and CEO of Jingle.

"With Jingle we don't need to open brick and mortar stores to reach new customers. Jingle presents a fresh new distribution model, and we are happy to be partners," said Beck Sunseri, Founder of Tin Pot Creamery who has been with Jingle for nearly 6 months.

"With Jingle we are able to further expand our distribution without the investment of brick-and-mortar stores. And in a fun and spontaneous way that may appeal to new customers," said Jina Osumi, CEO of Humphry Slocombe, who joined the Jingle platform in early 2023.

"Jingle is building a platform that turns the delivery model on its head. Mobile stores offer faster and cheaper delivery, and allow the business to have a direct relationship with customers," said David Cowan, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "I speak as a happy customer myself. Jingle is my go-to source for local ice cream and croissants."

About Jingle
Jingle is a platform that enables local stores to go mobile, connect with consumers directly, and do their own deliveries, and provides consumers with a convenient, cost-effective way to enjoy their favorite foods and local services. The company was co-founded in 2022 by Silicon Valley veteran Baris Karadogan and is headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif. More information can be found at www.jingle-app.com

PR contact: Alison Stout at Aspire PR – [email protected] or (415) 307-1682

SOURCE Jingle

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.