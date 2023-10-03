Jingle Raises Seed Capital from Bessemer Venture Partners to Change Delivery Paradigm for Foods and Services

Local artisanal stores no longer need to open brick and mortar locations to grow, Jingle empowers mobile stores that deliver in minutes at a fraction of the cost

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jingle , a platform that enables local stores to go mobile, connect with consumers directly, and do their own deliveries, today announced that Bessemer Venture Partners has joined its seed round, totaling the amount raised to $2.9 million. The other participants of the round are angel investors, mostly from Silicon Valley and Europe.

New delivery startup Jingle, provides a digital platform for sellers of goods and services to carry out their own deliveries and go mobile. It's the neighborhood ice cream truck for everything and drums up local demand for mobile shops such as bakeries, ice cream makers as well as services in grooming, personal training, knife sharpening and more. Jingle will become a marketplace that gives retailers an alternative to brick-and-mortar stores in new markets and a means of discovering new demand. Jingle has faster delivery and lower fees. Consumers pay a flat $2.99 delivery fee - a fraction of what other services charge.

The investment will allow the company to bring more vendors to its mobile store platform and grow its consumer base. Jingle offers delivery of artisanal foods, as well as services such as mani-pedi, knife sharpening, personal training and many other household services vendors on their platform. The company operates in the San Francisco Bay Area and intends to grow into Southern California and other West Coast locations.

Jingle was founded in 2022 with the vision to eliminate high delivery fees and wait times for foods and services, as well as create a new channel for artisanal local stores to grow. Unlike other delivery services where items are "pulled" from a store upon an order, Jingle employs the "push" model where mobile stores stocked with products, drive around neighborhoods and notify users when they are close by allowing faster and cheaper delivery. Think of it like an ice cream truck with an app.

While demand for delivery has grown, the challenge has been cost, quality and time. With Jingle, consumers pay less than one-third the delivery costs on other services, and food can be delivered within minutes from stores l out of the delivery reach of other platforms.

"It is much cheaper and faster to order ice cream from ice cream trucks that are driving through your neighborhood than to order from a fixed based store. Jingle brings the 'dim sum' model for food and services delivery," said Baris Karadogan, co-founder and CEO of Jingle.

"With Jingle we don't need to open brick and mortar stores to reach new customers. Jingle presents a fresh new distribution model, and we are happy to be partners," said Beck Sunseri, Founder of Tin Pot Creamery who has been with Jingle for nearly 6 months.

"With Jingle we are able to further expand our distribution without the investment of brick-and-mortar stores. And in a fun and spontaneous way that may appeal to new customers," said Jina Osumi, CEO of Humphry Slocombe, who joined the Jingle platform in early 2023.

"Jingle is building a platform that turns the delivery model on its head. Mobile stores offer faster and cheaper delivery, and allow the business to have a direct relationship with customers," said David Cowan, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "I speak as a happy customer myself. Jingle is my go-to source for local ice cream and croissants."

About Jingle

Jingle is a platform that enables local stores to go mobile, connect with consumers directly, and do their own deliveries, and provides consumers with a convenient, cost-effective way to enjoy their favorite foods and local services. The company was co-founded in 2022 by Silicon Valley veteran Baris Karadogan and is headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif. More information can be found at www.jingle-app.com .

