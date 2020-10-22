JingleRing's Live Virtual Santa Lands Safely This Holiday Season

Santa's live magical appearance will take flight by clicking a user-friendly link on a home computer (no app or Zoom required). Participants will feel like they are visiting with Santa right from the North Pole and can invite their family from around the world to join the JingleRing experience.

"I've spent more than 10 years leading a team that built one of the largest traditional retail Santa operations in the world," said Walt Geer, founder of JingleRing. "We've had over 30 million people come through our lines at hundreds of locations across North America. We know Santa and we know tech! In a year when safety is a concern for all, building the world's only scalable virtual Santa platform became something we simply had to do!"

The world's first global Santa experience is supported by a culturally diverse cast of Santas who speak a variety of languages. Customers may choose from Santa or Black Santa with options of a faith-based Santa and a special needs Santa who knows American Sign Language. In addition, JingleRing has partnered with AAFES Exchange to serve US Military families and communities around the world at over 150 locations.

Priced less than a typical mall Santa photo package, options start at $19.95 for a personalized pre-recorded video message and $24.95 for a live virtual visit with Santa, including a video recording at no additional charge.

For more information: https://www.jinglering.com .

About JingleRing: JingleRing is the ultimate virtual live or pre-recorded visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus from the North Pole. Utilizing a robust proprietary technology, JingleRing leadership and investors include former high-ranking Microsoft, Apple, Avanade, Carter's, and Time Warner executives. This visionary team of artists, storytellers, and technologists are behind Santa's Fantastical and PictureU (North America's 2nd largest retail Santa operation with Bass Pro Shops). They've hosted over 30 million families with Santa over the last 10 years.

SOURCE JingleRing

