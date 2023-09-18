Jingxi's Longbang Port Expansion Project Approved for Operation Commencement

News provided by

The Publicity Department of Jingxi

18 Sep, 2023, 11:00 ET

JINGXI, China, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 6, the expansion project of Longbang Port, which is located in Jingxi of Baise city, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, was given approval by a check and acceptance task force comprising members from authorities including the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China. The Longbang Port will be open to not only personnel, cargoes and vehicles of China and Vietnam, but expand to cover those of other third-party countries, thereby substantially raising the land port's functionality and capacity. 

Continue Reading
Vietnam's passion fruit arrived at Longbang Port Border Trade Zone
Vietnam's passion fruit arrived at Longbang Port Border Trade Zone

The expansion project of the Longbang Port primarily included renovation and expansion of passenger inspection, upgrade and renovation of the Naxi freight transportation channel, etc. The passenger inspection channel received a brand new, five-story, national grade II passenger inspection building, while the Naxi freight transportation channel renovation involved a total of 230,000 square meters in construction area, including commercial zone for citizens near the border, general trade zone, bonded zone, cross-border e-commerce zone, etc., according to the Publicity Department of Jingxi.

The Longbang Port is one of Guangxi's three major border ports, one of the most convenient land routes connecting the Indo-China Peninsula to the central and western parts of China, and an international logistics hub of the new western land-sea corridor. In recent years, import and export cargoes coming in and out of Longbang Port have steadily increased each year. In the first half of 2023, the Port facilitated the movement of nearly 6,000 vehicle/times, recorded around 14.14 billion yuan in foreign trade, notched 1.13 billion yuan in mutual imports of merchandise, and realized 740 million yuan in on-site processing of imported product.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=442254 

Caption: Vietnam's passion fruit arrived at Longbang Port Border Trade Zone

SOURCE The Publicity Department of Jingxi

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.