Jinhua Presents Cultural Showcase at UN Economic Commission for Africa in Addis Ababa

Municipal cultural program highlights traditional arts and community engagement initiatives within an international exchange framework

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jinhua Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, and Tourism presented the "A New Spring, A Soaring Journey" cultural showcase at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) headquarters in Addis Ababa. The event introduced selected elements of Jinhua's traditional arts and living heritage and provided a platform for cultural exchange between representatives of Jinhua and local audiences.

Organized as a three-part exhibition, the showcase featured traditional craft demonstrations, seasonal folk art displays, and performing arts presentations. The "Handcrafted Wonders" section included examples of Dongyang wood carving, Pujiang paper-cutting, Yongkang tin carving, and Wuzhou kiln ceramics. "Golden Harvest Festivities" presented traditional Spring Festival–related cultural expressions, including Dongyang needle-pierced boneless lanterns, woodblock New Year prints, and Lanxi kites. The "Wuzhou Rhythms: China–Africa Ties" section highlighted performing arts traditions and featured displays of Wu opera costumes along with live performance excerpts.

Public engagement activities were also incorporated into the exhibition. A "Jinhua Flavors • African Connections" tea ceremony introduced Wuzhou Juyan tea, while a virtual reality installation offered visitors a digital tour of rural cultural practices in Jinhua, including bench dragon dances and ritual fire-walking traditions. The interactive "Spring Calligraphy Corner" invited participants to write the Chinese character "Fu" (fortune) and compose traditional Spring Festival couplets.

The event coincided with the launch of the 2026 China–Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges and formed part of the city's broader international cultural engagement initiatives. City representatives noted their intention to continue developing international cultural partnerships and exchange programs in collaboration with African institutions and cultural organizations.