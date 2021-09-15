Jinjoo Labs Locks in Beauty Industry Veteran as CEO

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jinjoo Labs today announced the appointment of Louise Caldwell as Chief Executive Officer. For more than two decades, Caldwell has established an impressive track record of launching and establishing beauty brands. Caldwell will be responsible for expanding the beauty offerings of Jinjoo Labs and preparing the sale of its skincare line in retail stores across the country.

"I am excited to be a part of this start up. When I was approached by Jinjoo Labs, I was immediately taken by the concept and aesthetic of this new brand," said Caldwell. "There is immense potential in the CBD skincare space and Jinjoo Labs is leveraging exciting new innovations to make the products high quality and functional, which in turn will help our consumers look and feel their best."

Prior to her new role as CEO, Caldwell served as Vice President of Sales at both Revlon and Elizabeth Arden and the Senior Vice President of Sales for Drunk Elephant. She is credited for her role in Drunk Elephant's atmospheric rise as a top seller at Sephora. Launching her own consultancy, Caldwell has served as a key advisor for Dr. Barbara Sturm skincare and was the US President of Birkenstock Natural Skin Care.

"We are thrilled to have Louise's expertise. She knows beauty and she's passionate about it. She immediately understood our brand and mission and has already identified opportunities to take our formulations to the next level," said Rene Shin, founder of Jinjoo Labs.

Jinjoo Labs' mission is to blend Korea's finest natural skincare ingredients, known to moisturize and prevent signs of aging and acne, with other natural ingredients such as CBD for maximum impact. CBD is a powerful anti-oxidant proven to provide anti-inflammatory benefits. By using all-natural ingredients, Jinjoo Labs will appeal to those with all skin types, even those with sensitive skin.

Jinjoo Labs is a women majority and minority owned company headquartered in New York City. It's founder, Rene Shin, was raised in South Korea and has followed skincare trends since she was a young girl. Shin's ethos of clean, all natural formulations, eco-conscious and sustainable packaging, and innovation drive the skincare line. Shin teamed up with Korean Particle Technology (KPT), an award-winning cosmetics manufacturer in South Korea. Together, they developed the patented delivery system at the center of Jinjoo Labs, the cream pearls. When the cream pearls are crushed, the formulation mixes together, ensuring the right amount of CBD and enhancing the delivery of K-beauty ingredients.

Jinjoo's skincare line is available to the public through the website, www.jinjoolabs.com.

