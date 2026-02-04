Jinko ESS Receives IEC 62443-2-4 Cybersecurity Certification

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company"), JinkoSolar, a global leader in clean energy technology, today announced that its Jinko ESS North American business unit has received IEC 62443-2-4 certification from exida, a globally recognized authority in industrial cybersecurity and functional safety.

IEC 62443-2-4 is an internationally respected standard that defines best practices for secure development lifecycle (SDL) processes for service providers of industrial automation and control systems. Certification confirms that cybersecurity is not treated as a bolt-on feature but is embedded across system design, development, integration, testing, deployment, and lifecycle management.

Unlike companies that retrofit cybersecurity in response to regulation or market pressure, Jinko ESS has championed a "secure by design" philosophy across its energy storage products, systems, and processes since the inception of its ESS business. Over time, Jinko ESS has doubled down on investment in cybersecurity governance, engineering, and controls, recognizing early that energy infrastructure demands the same rigor as critical industrial systems.

"Cybersecurity is not simply a department at Jinko ESS. It is a foundational design principle," said Jeff Juger, U.S. Managing Director of Jinko ESS. "From architecture decisions to supplier management to incident response planning, cybersecurity is ingrained into how we operate."

IEC 62443-2-4 certification validates that Jinko ESS operates a formal, audited secure development lifecycle; integrates threat modeling, risk assessment, and secure supply chain; maintains controlled vulnerability management and patching processes; and applies cybersecurity controls across 3Ps: people, process, and products. This independent assessment confirms that Jinko ESS's cybersecurity practices meet the rigorous standards of utilities, data centers, regulators, and sophisticated enterprise customers operating in high-risk environments.

"True security is found in the process, not just the product," added Michael Medoff, Director of Certification at exida. "By achieving IEC 62443-2-4 certification, Jinko ESS has proven they have the rigorous system Integration and Maintenance processes and governance required to protect critical infrastructure. This independent validation gives utilities and enterprise customers the confidence that security is ingrained in every step of their partner's service lifecycle."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a utility-scale, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar had over 10 productions facilities globally, over 20 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, and other countries, and a global sales network with sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of September 30, 2025.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

About exida

exida is the leading global automation safety and cybersecurity certification company. Founded in 2000, exida is widely recognized for its expertise in functional safety, cybersecurity, and availability for industrial automation and control systems. exida offers certification, assessment, training, and consulting services in accordance with international standards including IEC 61508, IEC 62443, ISO 26262, and related standards. exida operates globally with offices in the United States, Europe, Australia, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, serving manufacturers, asset owners, integrators, and service providers across critical infrastructure industries.

