JinkoSolar Announces Appointment of Chief Technology Officer

SHANGHAI, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that Dr. Hao Jin has been appointed as Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately.

Dr. Jin has served in a number of senior positions at JinkoSolar, primarily as Vice President of R&D since 2015 and Chief Scientist from 2012 to 2015. Prior to that, Dr. Jin held several key roles in R&D and research, namely as Vice President of R&D at Lightway Solar (China), Chief Scientist at Trina Solar (China), and Research Fellow at the Australian National University based in Canberra, Australia. Dr. Jin earned his PhD in Engineering from the Australian National University and his bachelor's degree in thermal energy and power engineering from Tsinghua University in Beijing.

Mr. Kangping Chen, Chief Executive Officer of JinkoSolar, commented, "We are very pleased to announce the promotion of Dr. Jin to Chief Technology Officer where I'm sure his leadership and experience will continue to drive our cutting-edge R&D forward. As Vice President of R&D, Dr. Jin played a critical role in the numerous significant milestones JinkoSolar hit in technological and industry upgrades and module efficiency. Going forward, Dr. Jin will focus his attention on accelerating our R&D efforts and applying them to the mass production of our solar products."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes it solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial, and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 14.5 GW for silicon wafers, 9.2 GW for solar cells, and 15 GW for solar modules, as of September 30, 2019.

JinkoSolar has over 15,000 employees across its 7 production facilities globally, 15 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, Korea, Singapore, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, and United Emirates, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, and Argentina.

