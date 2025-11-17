JinkoSolar Announces Second and Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

News provided by

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Nov 17, 2025, 07:04 ET

SHANGRAO, China, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 and third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Business Highlights

  • Total module shipments for the third quarter were approximately 20GW, with over 65% shipped to overseas markets. 
  • By the end of the third quarter, we became the first module manufacturer in the world to have delivered a total of 370 GW of solar modules, with total cumulative shipments of Tiger Neo series surpassing 200 GW, the best-selling module series in history.
  • Mass-produced cell efficiency for high-efficiency TOPCon products reached 27.2% to 27.4%.
  • We started to deliver certain high efficiency modules series with power output exceeding 640W, which carry a price premium over conventional series.
  • Orderbook visibility for energy storage system (ESS) in 2025 exceeds 90%.
  • Our MSCI ESG rating has been upgraded to "A", the highest level among mainstream PV companies.

Third Quarter 2025 Operational and Financial Highlights

  • Quarterly shipments were 21,570 MW (20,014 MW for solar modules and 1,556 MW for cells and wafers), down 18.4% sequentially and 16.7% year-over-year.
  • Total revenues were RMB16.16 billion (US$2.27 billion), down 10.2% sequentially and 34.1% year-over-year.
  • Gross profit was RMB1.18 billion (US$166.0 million), up 124.5% sequentially and down 69.3% year-over-year.
  • Gross profit margin was 7.3%, compared with gross profit margin of 2.9% in Q2 2025 and gross profit margin of 15.7% in Q3 2024.
  • Net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders was RMB749.8 million (US$105.3 million), compared with net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB876.4 million in Q2 2025 and net income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB22.5 million in Q3 2024.
  • Adjusted net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders was RMB373.1 million (US$52.4 million), which excludes the impact of (i) the change in fair value of convertible notes issued by us in 2023, (ii) the change in fair value of long-term investment, (iii) share-based compensation expenses, and (iv) the impairment of long-lived assets, compared with adjusted net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB856.4 million in Q2 2025 and adjusted net income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB103.9 million in Q3 2024. 
  • Basic and diluted losses per ordinary share were RMB3.58 (US$0.50) and RMB3.58 (US$0.50), respectively. This translates into basic and diluted losses per ADS of RMB14.32 (US$2.01) and RMB14.32 (US$2.01), respectively.

Second Quarter 2025 Operational and Financial Highlights

  • Quarterly shipments were 26,446 MW (24,334 MW for solar modules and 2,111 MW for cells and wafers), up 38.2% sequentially and 4.5% year-over-year.
  • Total revenues were RMB17.99 billion (US$2.51 billion), up 29.9% sequentially and down 25.2% year-over-year.
  • Gross profit was RMB526.5 million (US$73.5 million), compared with gross loss of RMB352.9 million in Q1 2025 and gross profit of RMB2.68 billion in Q2 2024.
  • Gross profit margin was 2.9%, compared with gross loss margin of 2.5% in Q1 2025 and gross profit margin of 11.1% in Q2 2024.
  • Net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders was RMB876.4 million (US$122.3 million), compared with net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB1.32 billion in Q1 2025 and net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB100.7 million in Q2 2024.
  • Adjusted net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders was RMB856.4 million (US$119.5 million), which excludes the impact of (i) the change in fair value of convertible notes issued by us in 2023, (ii) the change in fair value of long-term investment, (iii) share-based compensation expenses, and (iv) the impairment of long-lived assets, compared with adjusted net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB1.07 billion in Q1 2025 and adjusted net income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB378.5 million in Q2 2024. 
  • Basic and diluted losses per ordinary share were RMB4.20 (US$0.59) and RMB4.20 (US$0.59), respectively. This translates into basic and diluted losses per ADS of RMB16.82 (US$2.35) and RMB16.82 (US$2.35), respectively.

Mr. Xiande Li, JinkoSolar's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "In the first three quarters of 2025, our global module shipments totaled 61.9 GW, once again ranking No.1 worldwide. Driven by our outstanding product performance and strong presence in high-value overseas markets, gross margin improved significantly sequentially for two consecutive quarters, reaching 2.9% in the second quarter and 7.3% in the third quarter. Our net loss was US$122.3 million in the second quarter and US$105.3 million in the third quarter, both narrowing sequentially. We are pleased to see that our intensive efforts devoted to R&D for energy storage business in the past two years started to bear fruit gradually. In the first three quarters, our cumulative ESS shipments exceeded 3.3 GWh, representing significant growth since the second quarter. This, combined with our rising market share in overseas markets, has helped the profitability of our energy storage business to improve noticeably. With scale efficiency and competitiveness improving, we expect our energy storage business to become our second growth engine and contribute to our profit in 2026.

We continue to keep our module utilization rates at a reasonable level in the second and third quarters. Since the third quarter, prices of polysilicon, wafers, and cells have all risen, and module prices trended upward in China and overseas.

The technology upgrade toward high-power production capacity is accelerating industry consolidation. This technology upgrade also meets end-customers demand for high-power products and higher investment returns. We have made steady progress in high-power products upgrades in the third quarter and already delivered some high-power products at a premium of 1-2 US cents per watt, and expect high-power products to account for more than 60% of our total module shipments in 2026.

In China, market-oriented reforms are improving the economics of many energy storage projects while demand is increasing in Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Latin America because of improving economics and the global energy transition. In the U.S, the rapid expansion of AI data centers is straining domestic electricity supply, making solar+storage a safe and easy-to-deploy solution. We expect global demand for energy storage to experience significant growth, further validating our strategic decision to invest in the energy storage business and build a long-term competitive advantage with localized, one-stop, solar+storage solutions. As a leading enterprise in the PV sector, we possess long-established advantages in channels, brand reputation, and customer resources. We currently have 12 GWh of pack capacity and 5 GWh of battery cell capacity, and focus on high-margin overseas markets, particularly utility-scale and industrial and commercial projects.

The global supply chain is reshaping, and technological upgrades are accelerating high-quality development of the industry. With strong technological capabilities, long-term reliability, and global diversification of our energy storage business, we are well positioned to further strengthen our competitiveness and benefit from the next upward cycle in the industry.

Looking forward, we will continue to respond actively to the industry's call for rational development and proactively adapt to changes in overseas policies to ensure sustainable supply for our customers. We will keep strengthening our competitive advantages in technology and global operations and balance scale and profitability to consolidate our industry-leading position. We expect total shipments to be between 85 GW and 100 GW for the full year of 2025, and ESS shipments to be approximately 6 GWh for the full year 2025." 

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total Revenues

Total revenues in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB16.16 billion (US$2.27 billion), representing a decrease of 10.2% from RMB17.99 billion in the second quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 34.1% from RMB24.51 billion in the third quarter of 2024. The sequential decrease was mainly due to a decrease in the shipment of solar modules, and the year-over-year decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the average selling price of solar modules.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB1.18 billion (US$166.0 million), compared with gross profit of RMB526.5 million in the second quarter of 2025 and gross profit of RMB3.86 billion in the third quarter of 2024. 

Gross profit margin was 7.3% in the third quarter of 2025, compared with gross profit margin of 2.9% in the second quarter of 2025 and gross profit margin of 15.7% in the third quarter of 2024. The sequential improvement was primarily due to a lower unit cost of products sold, while the year-over-year decrease was mainly due to the decrease in the average selling price of solar modules.

Loss/Income from Operations and Operating Margin

Loss from operations in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB1.40 billion (US$197.3 million), compared with loss from operations of RMB1.38 billion in the second quarter of 2025 and income from operations of RMB75.5 million in the third quarter of 2024. The sequential and year-over-year changes were primarily attributable to the changes in our revenues and gross margin in the third quarter of 2025.

Operating loss margin was 8.7% in the third quarter of 2025, compared with operating loss margin of 7.7% in the second quarter of 2025 and operating profit margin of 0.3% in the third quarter of 2024.

Total operating expenses in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB2.59 billion (US$363.3 million), representing an increase of 35.8% from RMB1.91 billion in the second quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 31.6% from RMB3.78 billion in the third quarter of 2024. The sequential increase was primarily due to an increase in the impairment of long-lived assets, while the year-over-year decrease was mainly due to a decrease in shipping cost as the shipment of solar modules decreased and the average freight rate declined during the third quarter of 2025.

Total operating expenses accounted for 16.0% of total revenues in the third quarter of 2025, compared to 10.6% in the second quarter of 2025 and 15.4% in the third quarter of 2024.

Interest Expenses and Interest Income

Interest expenses were RMB326.8 million (US$45.9 million), and interest income was RMB125.0 million (US$17.6 million) in the third quarter of 2025.

Net interest expenses in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB201.8 million (US$28.3 million), representing an increase of 7.8% from RMB187.3 million in the second quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 0.2% from RMB202.1 million in the third quarter of 2024. The sequential increase was primarily due to a decrease of interest income during the third quarter of 2025.

Subsidy Income

Subsidy income in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB358.6 million (US$50.4 million), compared with RMB12.0 million in the second quarter of 2025 and RMB431.8 million in the third quarter of 2024. The sequential and year-over-year changes were primarily attributable to the changes in cash receipt of incentives related to the Company's business operations.

Exchange Gain/Loss and Change in Fair Value of Foreign Exchange Derivatives

The Company recorded a net exchange gain (including change in fair value of foreign exchange derivatives) of RMB0.9 million (US$0.1 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to a net exchange gain of RMB92.3 million in the second quarter of 2025 and a net exchange loss of RMB251.9 million in the third quarter of 2024. The sequential and year-over-year changes were mainly attributable to fluctuations in the exchange rate of US dollars against RMB in the third quarter of 2025.

Change in Fair Value of Long-term Investment

The Company holds certain equity interests in several solar technology companies in the photovoltaic industry, which are recorded as long-term investment and available-for-sale securities and reported at fair value with changes in fair value recognized as gains or losses. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had RMB1.15 billion (US$161.4 million) in available-for-sale securities and long-term investment (excluding the investments accounted for under the equity method and held-to-maturity debt securities), compared with RMB1.06 billion as of June 30, 2025.

The Company recognized a gain from the change in fair value of long-term investment of RMB60.7 million (US$8.5 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with a gain of RMB42.3 million in the second quarter of 2025 and a gain of RMB30.8 million in the third quarter of 2024. The sequential and year-over-year changes were primarily due to the changes in the fair value of several solar technology companies we invested in.

Other Loss/Income , Net 

Net other loss in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB121.1 million (US$17.0 million), compared with net other loss of RMB199.2 million in the second quarter of 2025 and net other income of RMB73.6 million in the third quarter of 2024. The sequential and year-over-year changes were mainly due to the changes in the fair value of financial instruments in the third quarter of 2025.

Equity in Income/Loss of Affiliated Companies

The Company indirectly holds equity interests in several affiliated companies engaged in solar business, which are accounted for using the equity method. The Company recorded equity in income of affiliated companies of RMB2.9 million (US$0.4 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with equity in loss of affiliated companies of RMB70.9 million in the second quarter of 2025 and RMB3.4 million in the third quarter of 2024. The fluctuations in equity in loss or income of affiliated companies primarily arose from the changes in net losses or gains incurred by the affiliated companies.

Income Tax Benefit/Expense

The Company recorded an income tax benefit of RMB191.6 million (US$26.9 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with income tax benefit of RMB288.8 million in the second quarter of 2025 and income tax expense of RMB148.5 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Net Loss Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests amounted to RMB385.8 million (US$54.2 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with net loss attributable to non-controlling interests of RMB546.6 million in the second quarter of 2025 and net loss attributable to non-controlling interests of RMB39.0 million in the third quarter of 2024. The sequential and year-over-year changes were mainly attributable to the changes in net loss of Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. ("Jiangxi Jinko"), the Company's majority-owned principal operating subsidiary.

Net Loss/Income and Losses/Earnings per Share

Net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders was RMB749.8 million (US$105.3 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB876.4 million in the second quarter of 2025 and net income attributable to the JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB22.5 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Excluding the impact of (i) the change in fair value of the convertible notes issued by us in 2023, (ii) the change in fair value of the long-term investment, (iii) share-based compensation expenses, and (iv) the impairment of long-lived assets, adjusted net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders was RMB373.13 million (US$52.4 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with adjusted net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB856.4 million in the second quarter of 2025 and adjusted net income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB103.9 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Basic and diluted losses per ordinary share were RMB3.58 (US$0.50) and RMB3.58 (US$0.50), respectively, in the third quarter of 2025, compared to basic and diluted losses per ordinary share of RMB4.20 and RMB4.20, respectively, in the second quarter of 2025, and basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share of RMB0.11 and RMB0.11, respectively, in the third quarter of 2024. As each ADS represents four ordinary shares, this translates into basic and diluted losses per ADS of RMB14.32 (US$2.01) and RMB14.32 (US$2.01), respectively, in the third quarter of 2025; basic and diluted losses per ADS of RMB16.82 and RMB16.82, respectively, in the second quarter of 2025; and basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB0.44 and RMB0.44, respectively, in the third quarter of 2024.

Financial Position

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had RMB23.44 billion (US$3.29 billion) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, compared with RMB24.32 billion as of June 30, 2025.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company's accounts receivables were RMB15.03 billion (US$2.11 billion), compared with RMB15.08 billion as of June 30, 2025.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company's inventories were RMB14.94 billion (US$2.10 billion), compared with RMB12.89 billion as of June 30, 2025.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company's total interest-bearing debts were RMB45.55 billion (US$6.40 billion), compared with RMB48.12 billion as of June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total Revenues

Total revenues in the second quarter of 2025 were RMB17.99 billion (US$2.51 billion), representing an increase of 29.9% from RMB13.84 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 25.2% from RMB24.05 billion in the second quarter of 2024. The sequential increase was primarily due to an increase in the shipment of solar modules, while the year-over-year decrease was mainly due to a decrease in the average selling price of solar modules.

Gross Profit/Loss and Gross Margin

Gross profit in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB526.5 million (US$73.5 million), compared with gross loss of RMB352.9 million in the first quarter of 2025 and gross profit of RMB2.68 billion in the second quarter of 2024.

Gross profit margin was 2.9% in the second quarter of 2025, compared with gross loss margin of 2.5% in the first quarter of 2025 and gross profit margin of 11.1% in the second quarter of 2024. The sequential improvement was mainly due to a lower unit cost of products sold, while the year-over-year decrease was mainly due to the decrease in the average selling price of solar modules.

Loss from Operations and Operating Loss Margin

Loss from operations in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB1.38 billion (US$192.5 million), compared with RMB2.87 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and RMB1.14 billion in the second quarter of 2024. The sequential decrease and the year-over-year increase were primarily attributable to the changes in our revenues and gross margin.

Operating loss margin was 7.7% in the second quarter of 2025, compared with 20.7% in the first quarter of 2025 and 4.7% in the second quarter of 2024.

Total operating expenses in the second quarter of 2025 were RMB1.91 billion (US$266.0 million), representing a decrease of 24.2% from RMB2.51 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 50.1% from RMB3.81 billion in the second quarter of 2024. The sequential decrease was primarily due to the reduced expected credit loss expense in the second quarter of 2025, while the year-over-year decrease was mainly due to (i) a decrease in the impairment of long-lived assets, (ii) reduced expected credit loss expense, and (iii) decreased shipping cost as the average freight rate declined during the second quarter of 2025.

Total operating expenses accounted for 10.6% of total revenues in the second quarter of 2025, compared to 18.1% in the first quarter of 2025 and 15.9% in the second quarter of 2024.

Interest Expenses and Interest Income

Interest expenses were RMB332.8 million (US$46.5 million), and interest income was RMB145.5 million (US$20.3 million) in the second quarter of 2025.

Net interest expenses in the second quarter of 2025 were RMB187.3 million (US$26.1 million), representing a decrease of 21.1% from RMB237.3 million in the first quarter of 2025 and an increase of 78.1% from RMB105.2 million in the second quarter of 2024. The sequential decrease was primarily attributable to increased interest income, while the year-over-year increase was mainly due to an increase in interest-bearing debts during the second quarter of 2025.

Subsidy Income

Subsidy income in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB12.0 million (US$1.7 million), compared with RMB536.0 million in the first quarter of 2025 and RMB885.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. The sequential and year-over-year decreases were primarily attributable to reduced cash receipt of incentives related to the Company's business operations.

Exchange Gain and Change in Fair Value of Foreign Exchange Derivatives

The Company recorded a net exchange gain (including change in fair value of foreign exchange derivatives) of RMB92.3 million (US$12.9 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to RMB121.0 million in the first quarter of 2025 and RMB305.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. The sequential and year-over-year decreases were mainly attributable to fluctuations in the exchange rate of US dollars against RMB.

Change in Fair Value of Long-term Investment

The Company holds certain equity interests in several solar technology companies in the photovoltaic industry, which are recorded as long-term investment and available-for-sale securities and reported at fair value with changes in fair value recognized as gains or losses. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had RMB1.06 billion (US$147.4 million) in available-for-sale securities and long-term investment (excluding the investments accounted for under the equity method and held-to-maturity debt securities), compared with RMB1.00 billion as of March 31, 2025.

The Company recognized a gain from the change in fair value of long-term investment of RMB42.3 million (US$5.9 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared with a loss of RMB46.2 million in the first quarter of 2025 and a loss of RMB144.2 million in the second quarter of 2024. The sequential and year-over-year changes were primarily due to increases in the fair value of several solar technology companies we invested in.

Other Loss/Income, Net 

Net other loss in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB199.2 million (US$27.8 million), compared with net other loss of RMB218.6 million in the first quarter of 2025 and net other income of RMB157.6 million in the second quarter of 2024. The sequential and year-over-year changes were mainly due to the changes in the fair value of financial instruments in the second quarter of 2025.

Equity in Loss of Affiliated Companies

The Company indirectly holds certain equity interests in several affiliated companies engaged in solar business, which are accounted for using the equity method. The Company recorded equity in loss of affiliated companies of RMB70.9 million (US$9.9 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared with equity in loss of affiliated companies of RMB46.1 million in the first quarter of 2025 and RMB67.6 million in the second quarter of 2024. The fluctuations in equity in loss of affiliated companies primarily arose from the changes in net losses incurred by the affiliated companies.

Income Tax Benefit/Expense

The Company recorded an income tax benefit of RMB288.8 million (US$40.3 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared with income tax benefit of RMB699.5 million in the first quarter of 2025 and income tax expense of RMB24.8 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Net Loss Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests amounted to RMB546.6 million (US$76.3 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared with net loss attributable to non-controlling interests of RMB756.1 million in the first quarter of 2025 and net loss attributable to non-controlling interests of RMB18.8 million in the second quarter of 2024. The sequential and year-over-year changes were mainly attributable to the changes in net loss of Jiangxi Jinko, the Company's majority-owned principal operating subsidiary.

Net Loss and Losses per Share

Net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders was RMB876.4 million (US$122.3 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared with net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB1.32 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and net loss attributable to the JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB100.7 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Excluding the impact of (i) the change in fair value of the convertible notes issued by us in 2023, (ii) the change in fair value of the long-term investment, (iii) share-based compensation expenses, and (iv) the impairment of long-lived assets, adjusted net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders was RMB856.4 million (US$119.5 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared with adjusted net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB1.07 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and adjusted net income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB378.5 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Basic and diluted losses per ordinary share were RMB4.20 (US$0.59) and RMB4.20 (US$0.59), respectively, in the second quarter of 2025, compared to basic and diluted losses per ordinary share of RMB6.40 and RMB6.40, respectively, in the first quarter of 2025, and basic and diluted losses per ordinary share of RMB0.48 and RMB0.53, respectively, in the second quarter of 2024. As each ADS represents four ordinary shares, this translates into basic and diluted losses per ADS of RMB16.82 (US$2.35) and RMB16.82 (US$2.35), respectively, in the second quarter of 2025; basic and diluted losses per ADS of RMB25.58 and RMB25.58, respectively, in the first quarter of 2025; and basic and diluted losses per ADS of RMB1.94 and RMB2.12, respectively, in the second quarter of 2024.

Operations and Business Outlook Highlights

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Guidance

The Company's business outlook is based on management's current views and estimates with respect to market conditions, production capacity, the Company's order book and the global economic environment. This outlook is subject to uncertainty on final customer demand and sale schedules. Management's views and estimates are subject to change without notice.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company expects its total shipments (including solar modules, cells and wafers) to be in the range of 18.0 GW to 33.0 GW.

For full year 2025, the Company estimates its total shipments (including solar modules, cells and wafers) to be in the range of 85.0 GW to 100.0 GW.

For full year 2025, the Company expects its ESS shipments to be approximately 6 GWh.

Solar Products Production Capacity

The Company expects its annual production capacity for mono wafer, solar cell and solar module to reach 120.0 GW, 95.0 GW and 130.0 GW, respectively, by the end of 2025.

Recent Business Developments 

  • In May 2025, JinkoSolar entered into a Memorandum of Agreement with SolarToday to distribute the SunGiga All-in-One products in the Benelux, Romania, Greece, Germany, and Turkey.
  • In May 2025, EAGLE® Preserve, JinkoSolar's proprietary takeback-and-recycling program for end-of-life solar modules in the U.S., became the very-first such stewardship program to receive the approval of the Washington State Department of Ecology.
  • In June 2025, JinkoSolar was recognized as Top Performer across all seven reliability categories in the 2025 PV Module Reliability Scorecard published by Kiwa PVEL.
  • In June 2025, JinkoSolar was recognized as Overall Highest Achiever in Renewable Energy Testing Center's 2025 PV Module Index Report.
  • In June 2025, JinkoSolar's board of directors declared a cash dividend of US$0.325 per ordinary share of US$0.00002 each of the Company, or US$1.30 per ADS.
  • In June 2025, Jiangxi Jinko in its capacity as Chair of the Finance Task Force of the Global Solar Council (GSC), officially released "How to Finance Solar for All?" during the London Climate Week 2025.
  • In June 2025, JinkoSolar announced the successful delivery of its high-efficiency Tiger Neo modules to support the construction of Spain's newly inaugurated Segovia solar cluster.
  • In July 2025, JinkoSolar's EAGLE® G6R residential PV module was honored as a 2025 Sustainable Product of the Year by Green Builder® Media.
  • In July 2025, JinkoSolar announced the successful commissioning of 21.6 MWh of Energy Storage Systems supplied to Distributed Energy Infrastructure (DEI).
  • In August 2025, Jiangxi Jinko published its unaudited consolidated financial results as of and for the six months ended June 30, 2025.
  • In August 2025, JinkoSolar announced business highlights for the first half of 2025.
  • In September 2025, JinkoSolar completed the sale of 300,156,075 A shares of Jiangxi Jinko.
  • In October 2025, JinkoSolar announced module supply to Trinity Energy for a Costco Warehouse in the State of Washington.
  • In October 2025, Jiangxi Jinko announces third quarter 2025 unaudited financial results.

Conference Call Information

JinkoSolar's management will host an earnings conference call on Monday, November 17, 2025 at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong the same day).

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, passcode and unique access PIN by a calendar invite.

Participant Online Registration: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10050807-ki8u7y.html

It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "JinkoSolar Second and Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call", where you may fill in your details for RSVP.

In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial-in number(s), passcode and unique access PIN) provided in the calendar invite that you have received following your pre-registration.

A telephone replay of the call will be available 2 hours after the conclusion of the conference call through 23:59 U.S. Eastern Time, November 24, 2025. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

International:  +61 7 3107 6325  
U.S.:       +1 855 883 1031  
Passcode:      10050813

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of JinkoSolar's website at http://www.jinkosolar.com.

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar had over 10 productions facilities globally, over 20 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, and other countries, and a global sales network with sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of September 30, 2025.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Currency Convenience Translation

The conversion of Renminbi into U.S. dollars in this release, made solely for the convenience of the readers, is based on the noon buying rates in the city of New York for cable transfers of Renminbi as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York as of June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2025, which was RMB7.1636 to US$1.00 and RMB7.1190 to US$1.00, respectively. No representation is intended to imply that the Renminbi amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized, or settled into U.S. dollars at that rate or any other rate. The percentages stated in this press release are calculated based on Renminbi.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
Ms. Stella Wang
JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.
Tel: +86 21-5180-8777 ext.7806
Email: [email protected]

Mr. Rene Vanguestaine
Christensen
Tel: +86 178 1749 0483
Email: [email protected]

In the U.S.:
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Christensen, Scottsdale, Arizona
Tel: +1-480-614-3004
Email: [email protected]

JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD. 

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except ADS and Share data)

 

For the quarter ended

  

For the nine months ended     
 

Sep 30, 2024

 

Jun 30, 2025

 

Sep 30, 2025

 

Sep 30, 2024

 

Sep 30, 2025

 

RMB'000

  

RMB'000

  

RMB'000

  

USD'000

  

RMB'000

  

RMB'000

  

USD'000

 Revenues 

24,508,244

  

17,988,725

  

16,158,497

  

2,269,771

  

71,605,572

  

47,990,862

  

6,741,237
                           

 Cost of revenues 

(20,652,556)

  

(17,462,264)

  

(14,976,562)

  

(2,103,745)

  

(62,338,117)

  

(46,635,340)

  

(6,550,827)
                           

 Gross profit 

3,855,688

  

526,461

  

1,181,935

  

166,026

  

9,267,455

  

1,355,522

  

190,410
                           

 Operating expenses: 

                          

   Selling and marketing 

(2,172,100)

  

(1,227,267)

  

(999,538)

  

(140,404)

  

(5,435,558)

  

(3,372,216)

  

(473,692)

   General and administrative 

(1,175,798)

  

(401,761)

  

(775,946)

  

(108,996)

  

(3,684,972)

  

(2,392,772)

  

(336,111)

   Research and development 

(208,668)

  

(251,598)

  

(255,721)

  

(35,921)

  

(664,490)

  

(659,121)

  

(92,586)

   Impairment of long-lived assets 

(223,588)

  

(24,536)

  

(555,439)

  

(78,022)

  

(884,552)

  

(579,975)

  

(81,469)

 Total operating expenses 

(3,780,154)

  

(1,905,162)

  

(2,586,644)

  

(363,343)

  

(10,669,572)

  

(7,004,084)

  

(983,858)
                           

 (Loss)/income from operations 

75,534

  

(1,378,701)

  

(1,404,709)

  

(197,317)

  

(1,402,117)

  

(5,648,562)

  

(793,448)

 Interest expenses 

(300,935)

  

(332,800)

  

(326,757)

  

(45,900)

  

(795,566)

  

(1,001,159)

  

(140,633)

 Interest income 

98,790

  

145,540

  

124,972

  

17,555

  

301,431

  

374,840

  

52,654

 Subsidy income 

431,753

  

12,033

  

358,573

  

50,368

  

1,548,621

  

906,562

  

127,344

 Exchange gain/(loss),net 

(203,999)

  

276,686

  

(123,417)

  

(17,336)

  

169,737

  

288,954

  

40,589

 Change in fair value of foreign exchange derivatives 

(47,912)

  

(184,345)

  

124,267

  

17,456

  

23,052

  

(74,785)

  

(10,505)

 Change in fair value of Long-term Investment 

30,772

  

42,301

  

60,677

  

8,523

  

(168,778)

  

56,823

  

7,982

 Change in fair value of convertible senior notes 

-

  

-

  

-

  

-

  

323,474

  

-

  

-

 Other (loss)/income, net 

73,632

  

(199,219)

  

(121,059)

  

(17,005)

  

1,554,684

  

(538,896)

  

(75,698)

(Loss)/Income before income taxes

157,635

  

(1,618,505)

  

(1,307,453)

  

(183,656)

  

1,554,538

  

(5,636,223)

  

(791,715)

 Income tax benefits/(expenses) 

(148,460)

  

288,768

  

191,635

  

26,919

  

(649,977)

  

1,179,882

  

165,737

 Equity in (loss)/income of affiliated companies 

(3,389)

  

(70,873)

  

2,919

  

410

  

(57,852)

  

(114,026)

  

(16,017)

 Net (loss)/income 

5,786

 

(1,400,610)

 

(1,112,899)

 

(156,327)

 

846,709

 

(4,570,367)

 

(641,995)

 Less: Net loss/(income) attributable to non-controlling
interests 

38,960

  

546,626

  

385,798

  

54,193

  

(293,218)

  

1,688,478

  

237,179

 Less: Accretion to redemption value of redeemable non-
controlling interests  

(22,214)

  

(22,438)

  

(22,685)

  

(3,187)

  

(22,214)

  

(63,197)

  

(8,877)

 Net (loss)/income attributable to JinkoSolar
 Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders 

22,532

 

(876,422)

 

(749,786)

 

(105,321)

 

531,277

 

(2,945,086)

 

(413,693)

                           

 Net (loss)/income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding
Co., Ltd.'s
 ordinary shareholders per share: 

                          

   Basic 

0.11

  

(4.20)

  

(3.58)

  

(0.50)

  

2.54

  

(14.15)

  

(1.99)

   Diluted 

0.11

  

(4.20)

  

(3.58)

  

(0.50)

  

0.99

  

(14.15)

  

(1.99)
                           

 Net (loss)/income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding
Co., Ltd.'s
   ordinary shareholders per ADS: 

                          

   Basic 

0.44

  

(16.82)

  

(14.32)

  

(2.01)

  

10.15

  

(56.62)

  

(7.95)

   Diluted 

0.44

  

(16.82)

  

(14.32)

  

(2.01)

  

3.96

  

(56.62)

  

(7.95)
                           

 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding: 

                          

   Basic 

204,902,909

  

208,496,117

  

209,429,353

  

209,429,353

  

209,393,151

  

208,069,900

  

208,069,900

   Diluted 

204,962,646

  

208,496,117

  

209,429,353

  

209,429,353

  

213,914,994

  

208,069,900

  

208,069,900
                           

 Weighted average ADS outstanding: 

                          

   Basic 

51,225,727

  

52,124,029

  

52,357,338

  

52,357,338

  

52,348,288

  

52,017,475

  

52,017,475

   Diluted 

51,240,662

  

52,124,029

  

52,357,338

  

52,357,338

  

53,478,749

  

52,017,475

  

52,017,475
                           

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

                           

 Net (loss)/income 

5,786

  

(1,400,610)

  

(1,112,899)

  

(156,327)

  

846,709

  

(4,570,367)

  

(641,995)

 Other comprehensive (loss)/income: 

                          

   -Unrealized income on available-for-sale securities 

-

  

15,323

  

-

  

-

  

-

  

15,323

  

2,152

   -Foreign currency translation adjustments 

(123,210)

  

1,172

  

(17,383)

  

(2,441)

  

(290,603)

  

(16,115)

  

(2,264)

 Comprehensive (loss)/income 

(117,424)

  

(1,384,115)

  

(1,130,282)

  

(158,768)

  

556,106

  

(4,571,159)

  

(642,106)

 Less: Comprehensive (income)/loss attributable to non-
controlling interests 

77,293

  

(584,290)

  

(392,388)

  

(55,118)

  

(262,164)

  

(1,687,358)

  

(237,022)

 Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to JinkoSolar
Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders 

(40,131)

  

(1,968,405)

  

(1,522,670)

  

(213,886)

  

293,942

  

(6,258,517)

  

(879,128)

JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD. 

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

 

Dec 31, 2024

 

Sep 30, 2025

 

RMB'000

  

RMB'000

  

USD'000

ASSETS

          

Current assets:

          

  Cash,cash equivalents, and restricted cash

27,737,976

  

23,440,345

  

3,292,646

  Restricted short-term investments and short-term investments

3,901,442

  

5,212,183

  

732,151

  Accounts receivable, net 

14,065,558

  

15,034,067

  

2,111,823

  Notes receivable, net 

3,333,377

  

2,970,474

  

417,260

  Advances to suppliers, net 

2,654,149

  

1,419,475

  

199,392

  Inventories, net

12,509,422

  

14,939,226

  

2,098,501

  Foreign exchange forward contract receivables

115,220

  

243,622

  

34,221

  Prepayments and other current assets, net 

4,490,411

  

6,697,546

  

940,799

  Held-for-sale assets

57,502

  

-

  

-

Total current assets

68,865,057

  

69,956,938

  

9,826,793
           

Non-current assets:

          

  Restricted long-term investments

1,328,201

  

1,431,612

  

201,097

  Long-term investments

1,870,253

  

1,778,488

  

249,823

  Property, plant and equipment, net

44,800,692

  

39,726,082

  

5,580,290

  Land use rights, net

1,838,015

  

1,797,410

  

252,481

  Intangible assets, net

461,955

  

483,768

  

67,954

  Right-of-use assets, net

448,555

  

279,302

  

39,233

  Deferred tax assets 

2,641,397

  

2,757,101

  

387,288

  Advances to suppliers to be utilised beyond one year

520,376

  

274,502

  

38,559

  Other assets, net 

1,954,935

  

2,182,216

  

306,534

  Available-for-sale securities-non-current

150,922

  

174,889

  

24,567

Total non-current assets

56,015,301

  

50,885,370

  

7,147,826
           

Total assets

124,880,358

 

120,842,308

 

16,974,619

           

LIABILITIES

          

Current liabilities:

          

  Accounts payable 

11,038,668

  

14,076,092

  

1,977,257

  Notes payable 

11,189,801

  

7,725,290

  

1,085,165

  Accrued payroll and welfare expenses

2,779,196

  

2,319,132

  

325,767

  Advances from customers

5,088,596

  

4,681,284

  

657,576

  Income tax payables

703,498

  

673,303

  

94,578

  Other payables and accruals

16,583,912

  

13,463,080

  

1,891,147

  Foreign exchange forward derivatives payables

20,789

  

109,864

  

15,433

  Lease liabilities - current

145,663

  

83,694

  

11,756

 Short-term borrowings, including current portion of long-term
borrowings, and failed sale-leaseback financing

6,933,899

  

10,797,984

  

1,516,784

Total current liabilities

54,484,022

  

53,929,723

  

7,575,463
           

Non-current liabilities:

          

  Long-term borrowings

20,643,272

  

19,985,166

  

2,807,300

  Convertible notes

8,605,579

  

10,534,627

  

1,479,790

  Accrued warranty costs - non current

2,136,192

  

1,687,141

  

236,991

  Lease liabilities-noncurrent

330,740

  

243,922

  

34,264

  Deferred tax liability

56,718

  

57,563

  

8,086

  Long-term Payables

4,387,864

  

4,287,388

  

602,246

Total non-current liabilities

36,160,365

  

36,795,807

  

5,168,677
           

Total liabilities

90,644,387

 

90,725,530

 

12,744,140

           

MEZZANINE EQUITY

          

Redeemable non-controlling interests

1,535,926

  

1,522,373

  

213,846
           

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

          

Total JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. shareholders' equity

19,898,909

  

17,095,703

  

2,401,420
           

Non-controlling interests

12,801,136

  

11,498,702

  

1,615,213
           

Total shareholders' equity

32,700,045

 

28,594,405

 

4,016,633

           

Total liabilities, non-controlling interest and shareholders' equity 

124,880,358

 

120,842,308

 

16,974,619

JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD. 

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except ADS and Share data)

 

For the quarter ended

  

For the six months ended     
 

Jun 30, 2024

 

Mar 31, 2025

 

Jun 30, 2025

 

Jun 30, 2024

 

Jun 30, 2025

 

RMB'000

  

RMB'000

  

RMB'000

  

USD'000

  

RMB'000

  

RMB'000

  

USD'000

 Revenues 

24,053,049

  

13,843,640

  

17,988,725

  

2,511,129

  

47,097,329

  

31,832,365

  

4,443,627
                           

 Cost of revenues 

(21,376,366)

  

(14,196,514)

  

(17,462,264)

  

(2,437,638)

  

(41,685,562)

  

(31,658,778)

  

(4,419,395)
                           

 Gross profit 

2,676,683

  

(352,874)

  

526,461

  

73,491

  

5,411,767

  

173,587

  

24,232
                           

 Operating expenses: 

                          

   Selling and marketing 

(1,797,061)

  

(1,145,411)

  

(1,227,267)

  

(171,320)

  

(3,263,458)

  

(2,372,678)

  

(331,213)

   General and administrative 

(1,141,307)

  

(1,215,065)

  

(401,761)

  

(56,084)

  

(2,509,174)

  

(1,616,826)

  

(225,700)

   Research and development 

(215,394)

  

(151,802)

  

(251,598)

  

(35,122)

  

(455,822)

  

(403,400)

  

(56,312)

   Impairment of long-lived assets 

(660,964)

  

-

  

(24,536)

  

(3,425)

  

(660,964)

  

(24,536)

  

(3,425)

 Total operating expenses 

(3,814,726)

  

(2,512,278)

  

(1,905,162)

  

(265,951)

  

(6,889,418)

  

(4,417,440)

  

(616,650)
                           

 Loss from operations 

(1,138,043)

  

(2,865,152)

  

(1,378,701)

  

(192,460)

  

(1,477,651)

  

(4,243,853)

  

(592,418)

 Interest expenses 

(212,897)

  

(341,604)

  

(332,800)

  

(46,457)

  

(494,630)

  

(674,403)

  

(94,143)

 Interest income 

107,740

  

104,329

  

145,540

  

20,317

  

202,640

  

249,869

  

34,880

 Subsidy income 

885,024

  

535,957

  

12,033

  

1,680

  

1,116,868

  

547,990

  

76,496

 Exchange gain,net 

247,726

  

135,686

  

276,686

  

38,624

  

373,736

  

412,371

  

57,565

 Change in fair value of foreign exchange derivatives 

57,250

  

(14,706)

  

(184,345)

  

(25,734)

  

70,964

  

(199,052)

  

(27,787)

 Change in fair value of Long-term Investment 

(144,222)

  

(46,155)

  

42,301

  

5,905

  

(199,550)

  

(3,855)

  

(538)

 Change in fair value of convertible senior notes 

12,791

  

-

  

-

  

-

  

323,474

  

-

  

-

 Other (loss)/income, net 

157,574

  

(218,618)

  

(199,219)

  

(27,810)

  

1,481,051

  

(417,837)

  

(58,327)

(Loss)/income before income taxes

(27,057)

  

(2,710,263)

  

(1,618,505)

  

(225,935)

  

1,396,902

  

(4,328,770)

  

(604,272)

 Income tax benefits/(expenses) 

(24,799)

  

699,479

  

288,768

  

40,310

  

(501,518)

  

988,247

  

137,954

 Equity in loss of affiliated companies 

(67,644)

  

(46,072)

  

(70,873)

  

(9,893)

  

(54,463)

  

(116,946)

  

(16,325)

 Net (loss)/income 

(119,500)

 

(2,056,856)

 

(1,400,610)

 

(195,518)

 

840,921

 

(3,457,469)

 

(482,643)

 Less: Net loss/(income) attributable to non-controlling
interests 

18,847

  

756,054

  

546,626

  

76,306

  

(332,178)

  

1,302,680

  

181,847

 Less: Accretion to redemption value of redeemable non-
controlling interests  

-

  

(18,074)

  

(22,438)

  

(3,132)

  

-

  

(40,512)

  

(5,655)

 Net (loss)/income attributable to JinkoSolar
 Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders 

(100,653)

 

(1,318,876)

 

(876,422)

 

(122,344)

 

508,743

 

(2,195,301)

 

(306,451)

                           

 Net (loss)/income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding
Co., Ltd.'s
 ordinary shareholders per share: 

                          

   Basic 

(0.48)

  

(6.40)

  

(4.20)

  

(0.59)

  

2.40

  

(10.59)

  

(1.48)

   Diluted 

(0.53)

  

(6.40)

  

(4.20)

  

(0.59)

  

0.87

  

(10.59)

  

(1.48)
                           

 Net (loss)/income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding
Co., Ltd.'s
   ordinary shareholders per ADS: 

                          

   Basic 

(1.94)

  

(25.58)

  

(16.82)

  

(2.35)

  

9.62

  

(42.34)

  

(5.91)

   Diluted 

(2.12)

  

(25.58)

  

(16.82)

  

(2.35)

  

3.48

  

(42.34)

  

(5.91)
                           

 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding: 

                          

   Basic 

208,076,672

  

206,249,285

  

208,496,117

  

208,496,117

  

211,662,944

  

207,378,908

  

207,378,908

   Diluted 

209,869,918

  

206,249,285

  

208,496,117

  

208,496,117

  

219,563,068

  

207,378,908

  

207,378,908
                           

 Weighted average ADS outstanding: 

                          

   Basic 

52,019,168

  

51,562,321

  

52,124,029

  

52,124,029

  

52,915,736

  

51,844,727

  

51,844,727

   Diluted 

52,467,479

  

51,562,321

  

52,124,029

  

52,124,029

  

54,890,767

  

51,844,727

  

51,844,727
                           

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

                           

 Net (loss)/income 

(119,500)

  

(2,056,856)

  

(1,400,610)

  

(195,518)

  

840,921

  

(3,457,469)

  

(482,643)

 Other comprehensive (loss)/income: 

                          

   -Unrealized income on available-for-sale securities 

-

  

-

  

15,323

  

2,139

  

-

  

15,323

  

2,139

   -Foreign currency translation adjustments 

9,874

  

96

  

1,172

  

165

  

(167,393)

  

1,268

  

177

   -Change in the instrument-specific credit risk 

-

  

-

  

-

  

-

  

421

  

-

  

-

 Comprehensive (loss)/income 

(109,626)

  

(2,056,760)

  

(1,384,115)

  

(193,214)

  

673,949

  

(3,440,878)

  

(480,327)

 Less: Comprehensive (income)/loss attributable to
non-controlling interests 

9,056

  

(710,680)

  

(584,290)

  

(81,564)

  

(339,461)

  

(1,294,970)

  

(180,771)

 Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to JinkoSolar
Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders 

(100,570)

  

(2,767,440)

  

(1,968,405)

  

(274,778)

  

334,488

  

(4,735,848)

  

(661,098)

JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD. 

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

 

Dec 31, 2024

 

Jun 30, 2025

 

RMB'000

  

RMB'000

  

USD'000

ASSETS

          

Current assets:

          

  Cash,cash equivalents, and restricted cash

27,737,976

  

24,317,251

  

3,394,558

  Restricted short-term investments and short-term investments

3,901,442

  

5,649,520

  

788,643

  Accounts receivable, net 

14,065,558

  

15,077,672

  

2,104,762

  Notes receivable, net 

3,333,377

  

3,344,999

  

466,944

  Advances to suppliers, net 

2,654,149

  

936,138

  

130,680

  Inventories, net

12,509,422

  

12,889,319

  

1,799,280

  Foreign exchange forward contract receivables

115,220

  

99,075

  

13,830

  Prepayments and other current assets, net 

4,490,411

  

6,068,103

  

847,075

  Held-for-sale assets

57,502

  

-

  

-

Total current assets

68,865,057

  

68,382,077

  

9,545,772
           

Non-current assets:

          

  Restricted long-term investments

1,328,201

  

1,349,622

  

188,400

  Long-term investments

1,870,253

  

1,662,657

  

232,098

  Property, plant and equipment, net

44,800,692

  

42,017,027

  

5,865,351

  Land use rights, net

1,838,015

  

1,817,773

  

253,751

  Intangible assets, net

461,955

  

489,148

  

68,282

  Right-of-use assets, net

448,555

  

375,615

  

52,434

  Deferred tax assets 

2,641,397

  

2,806,908

  

391,829

  Advances to suppliers to be utilised beyond one year

520,376

  

504,908

  

70,482

  Other assets, net 

1,954,935

  

2,040,443

  

284,835

  Available-for-sale securities-non-current

150,922

  

174,889

  

24,414

Total non-current assets

56,015,301

  

53,238,990

  

7,431,876
           

Total assets

124,880,358

 

121,621,067

 

16,977,648

           

LIABILITIES

          

Current liabilities:

          

  Accounts payable 

11,038,668

  

13,100,111

  

1,828,705

  Notes payable 

11,189,801

  

6,118,333

  

854,086

  Accrued payroll and welfare expenses

2,779,196

  

2,367,950

  

330,553

  Advances from customers

5,088,596

  

4,286,263

  

598,339

  Income tax payables

703,498

  

623,284

  

87,007

  Other payables and accruals

16,583,912

  

14,832,917

  

2,070,596

  Foreign exchange forward derivatives payables

20,789

  

195,680

  

27,316

  Lease liabilities - current

145,663

  

100,868

  

14,081

 Short-term borrowings, including current portion of long-term
borrowings, and failed sale-leaseback financing

6,933,899

  

11,177,190

  

1,560,276

Total current liabilities

54,484,022

  

52,802,596

  

7,370,959
           

Non-current liabilities:

          

  Long-term borrowings

20,643,272

  

22,130,466

  

3,089,294

  Convertible notes

8,605,579

  

10,479,055

  

1,462,820

  Accrued warranty costs - non current

2,136,192

  

1,853,834

  

258,785

  Lease liabilities-noncurrent

330,740

  

329,739

  

46,030

  Deferred tax liability

56,718

  

56,718

  

7,918

  Long-term Payables

4,387,864

  

4,247,439

  

592,920

Total non-current liabilities

36,160,365

  

39,097,251

  

5,457,767
           

Total liabilities

90,644,387

 

91,899,847

 

12,828,726

           

MEZZANINE EQUITY

          

Redeemable non-controlling interests

1,535,926

  

1,499,688

  

209,348
           

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

          

Total JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. shareholders' equity

19,898,909

  

17,100,949

  

2,387,200
           

Non-controlling interests

12,801,136

  

11,120,583

  

1,552,374
           

Total shareholders' equity

32,700,045

 

28,221,532

 

3,939,574

           

Total liabilities, non-controlling interest and shareholders' equity 

124,880,358

 

121,621,067

 

16,977,648
           

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

JinkoSolar Schedules 2025 Annual General Meeting to be Held on December 29, 2025

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the...

JinkoSolar's Subsidiary, Jinko Solar Co., Ltd., Announces Third Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Utilities

Utilities

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

Green Technology

Green Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics