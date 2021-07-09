JinkoSolar Announces Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Maersk Shipping for End-to-end Transportation and Digitalized Logistics Solutions

SHANGRAO, China, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that its principal operating subsidiary Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Maersk (China) Shipping Co., Ltd. ("Maersk"). The two companies will jointly conduct multi-dimensional cooperation based on existing end-to-end transportation agreements, and explore in-depth cooperation in digitalized logistics services to provide clients with a range of comprehensive logistics solutions, and to create a green logistics ecosystem.

Mr. Kangping Chen, CEO of JinkoSolar Co., Ltd., commented, "As an international container shipping company with integrated logistics capabilities, Maersk has been an important strategic partner for JinkoSolar since 2017. We are very pleased to expand our strategic cooperation with Maersk, and deepen our resources to jointly develop flexible and convenient solutions to manage the current shortage of containers due to the pandemic and improve transport efficiency. As the world's leading integrated module manufacturer, we remain optimistic about the growth in demand for solar energy and expect increasing shipment capacity will provide strong support for our global shipment growth over the next few years. By leveraging our mature global customer marketing system, together with Maersk's extensive network of end-to-end integrated transportation and logistics expertise, we believe that we will be able to share more timely information and provide long-term premium logistics solutions to our global customers."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 22 GW for mono wafers, 11.5 GW for solar cells, and 31 GW for solar modules, as of March 31, 2021.

JinkoSolar has 9 productions facilities globally, 22 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Portugal, Canada, Malaysia, UAE, Denmark, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Morocco, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Poland and Argentina, as of March 31, 2021.

