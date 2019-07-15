JinkoSolar Commended for Its High-efficiency Solar Module Technology by Frost & Sullivan

"Instead of only focusing on efficiency gains, JinkoSolar is also looking to expand its products' application diversity. For instance, it is aiming to integrate solar into electric cars and charging stations, and ultimately convert any surface exposed to the sun into solar power stations using its bifacial modules. This includes highway fencing, railways, greenhouses, sunrooms, and other building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPVs)," said Gautham Gnanajothi Global Research Director.

At the end of 2017, the company launched its new half-cell (HC) Eagle HC series, which minimizes module power loss by reducing the module electrical current using small cells and optimised circuit design. This has allowed the Eagle HC to achieve a seamless power boost and unprecedented price-performance ratios. Additionally, it enabled the company to improve the efficiency of standard cells by increasing their power output by 5 to 10W. These HC modules have output comparable to that of PERC modules, but at lower costs. Significantly, JinkoSolar was one of the first companies to achieve gigawatt-scale mass production of HC products.

An integral part of the company's innovation excellence is its unparalleled manufacturing capability. It leads in equipment automation and has established the world's most automated gigawatt scale manufacturing facility in Shangrao, Jiangxi province. It also set up intelligent manufacturing by leveraging advanced applications such as Big Data, machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and mobile robots. This has endowed its products with enhanced capabilities and performance such as intelligent scheduling and accurate wafer/cell dispatch, precise process control, process matching, quality monitoring, intelligent equipment, and process tuning.

"JinkoSolar's unwavering focus on technology and innovation has propelled it to the top of the global market," noted Gnanajothi. "It is the only Tier I module manufacturer to offer both N-type and P-type bifacial modules, and leads in volume production of half cut cell and module, bifacial module, black silicon module. It has achieved its goal of mass producing 158" wafer and completed mass production of the industry-leading 405W Cheetah series in its next-gen ultra-smart P5 super factory."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Technology Leadership Award to the company that has demonstrated uniqueness in developing and leveraging new technologies that deliver significant customer value.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 10.5 GW for silicon wafers, 7.0 GW for solar cells, and 11.0 GW for solar modules, as of March 31, 2019.

JinkoSolar has over 13,500 employees across its 7 productions facilities globally, 15 oversea subsidiaries in Japan, Korea, Singapore, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia and United Arab Emirates, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama and Argentina.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

