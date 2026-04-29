JinkoSolar Files 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F

SHANGRAO, China, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), a global leader in clean energy technology, today announced that the Company filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 29, 2026.

The Company's annual report on Form 20-F contains its audited consolidated financial statements and is available on the Company's website at http://ir.jinkosolar.com or on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report, which contains the complete audited financial statements, free of charge to its shareholders and holders of American depositary shares representing its ordinary shares upon request.

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is a global leader in clean energy technology. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar had over 10 productions facilities globally, over 20 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, and other countries, and a global sales network with sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of March 31, 2026.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:



In China:

Ms. Stella Wang

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Tel: +86 21-5180-8777 ext.7806

Email: [email protected]

Mr. Christian Arnell

Christensen

Tel: +852 2117 0861

Email: [email protected]

In the U.S.:

Email: Email: [email protected]

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.