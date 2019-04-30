JinkoSolar is Expanding New Mono Wafer Production Capacity of 5GW in Sichuan Province

SHANGHAI, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), a reputable and one of the largest solar module manufacturer in the world, today announced it is expanding its high efficiency mono wafer production capacity with the construction of a new greenfield 5 GW mono wafer production facility in Leshan, Sichuan Province, China. The Company's mono wafer capacity was 5.7 GW as of December 31, 2018, which increased to 6.5 GW as of March 31, 2019 through improvements in both production output and efficiency. The new facility is expected to increase the Company's mono wafer capacity from 6.5 GW to 11.5 GW upon completion.

The Company has signed an investment agreement and completed feasibility reports and project design planning for the Sichuan production facility. The new facility is currently under construction and is expected to begin production in third quarter of 2019 and reach full capacity in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Kangping Chen, Chief Executive Officer of JinkoSolar, commented, "Global demand for high-efficiency mono products is increasing significantly with technology facilitating the shift from multi-based products to mono ones. We believe the new mono wafer production facility will enable us to greatly benefit from this growing demand. Our new production facility will serve as a leading benchmark for the industry to emulate with its industry-leading cost structure and cutting-edge technologies. We expect the added mono wafer capacity from this new facility to significantly increase the proportion of self-produced high efficient products and improve overall profitability."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the world's largest and foremost solar module manufacturers. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 9.7 GW for silicon wafers, 7.0 GW for solar cells, and 10.8 GW for solar modules, as of December 31, 2018.

JinkoSolar has over 12,000 employees across its 7 production facilities globally, 15 oversea subsidiaries in Japan, Korea, Singapore, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia and United Arab Emirates, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama and Argentina.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends, "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Ms. Rene Du

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Tel: +86 21-5183-3077

Email: ir@jinkosolar.com

Mr. Christian Arnell

Christensen, Beijing

Tel: +86 10 5900 2940

Email: carnell@christensenir.com

In the U.S.:

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Christensen, Scottsdale, Arizona

Tel: +1-480-614-3004

Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.jinkosolar.com

