JinkoSolar is Sole PV company Given Highest AAA Rating for Credit Quality in the Chinese Market

SHANGRAO, China, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it is the sole PV company given the highest AAA rating[1] for credit quality in the Chinese market. This highest rating is the recognition of market quality credit management capabilities and levels of a company, through a comprehensive evaluation of the Company's credit, quality assurance capabilities, market operation capabilities and other indicators, conducted by the China Association for Quality (CAQ). With this recognition, JinkoSolar sets a new company milestone and benchmark for the rest of the PV industry in terms of user satisfaction and quality management.

Leveraging the Company's leading intelligent manufacturing process and product quality management, JinkoSolar has become a highly respected name in the global PV industry. It continues to elevate international standards for intelligent premium quality manufacturing, with its advanced intelligent equipment and excellent quality control system, JinkoSolar has been awarded numerous international quality certifications, and its outstanding reputation has contributed to positioning Chinese manufacturers as some of the most dominant players in the global PV industry beyond China. Based on its product innovation, supply stability and a well-established global service network - JinkoSolar has been ranked first in terms of global shipments for four consecutive years[2].

"We will continue to focus on the R&D of our core technologies, and upgrade and optimize production lines to improve the quality of our PV products," said Mr. Kangping Chen, Chief Executive Officer of JinkoSolar. "In order to further promote the development towards grid parity, we will focus our efforts on product iteration and continue to bring premium quality products to our global customers that will reduce costs and improve system efficiency. In the future, we will continue to assume the responsibility of a leading PV company, bringing to market more optimized PV products, and strongly support the global transformation to clean and green energy and drive the high-quality development of the global solar industry."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes it solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial, and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 20 GW for silicon wafers, 11 GW for solar cells, and 25 GW for solar modules, as of June 30, 2020.

JinkoSolar has 9 productions facilities globally, 14 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile and Australia, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Morocco, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Poland and Argentina.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends, "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Ripple Zhang

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Tel: +86 21-5183-3105

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Related Links

www.jinkosolar.com

