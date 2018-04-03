JinkoSolar Named Energy Yield Simulation Winner - Polycrystalline Group at 4th TUV Rheinland All Quality Matters Solar Congress

Organized by TÜV Rheinland, a highly respected and objective PV research institute, the All Quality Matters Awards is one of the highest honors given in the solar industry. The sample modules utilized during this year's energy simulation competition was randomly selected from the mass production lines of participating companies. To simulate the operational environment of countries like China, Germany, Saudi Arabia, and India, the modules' energy generation performance was tested under a broad array of solar irradiance ranging from 100 - 1100W/m2, temperatures ranging from 15-75℃, and a wide range of incident angles. Ultimately, JinkoSolar emerged from the competition with the top rated module energy yield performance, illustrating the superiority of JinkoSolar products when it comes to performance. Having been recognized with the All Quality Matters Award, JinkoSolar has demonstrated the reliability of its PV products when used in projects and its ability to lead the solar industry's development.

As the world's top solar module manufacturer, JinkoSolar CEO Mr. Kangping Chen commented that "In 2017, our shipment figures grew by 47% to roughly 10 GWs. JinkoSolar leads the global PV industry as the first company to reach 10 GW. Going forward, we will continue to provide our customers with a diverse and high quality product portfolio."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is a global leader in the solar industry. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 8.0 GW for silicon wafers, 5.0 GW for solar cells, and 8.0 GW for solar modules, as of December 31, 2017.

JinkoSolar has over 12,000 employees across its 8 productions facilities globally, 16 oversea subsidiaries in Japan (2), Singapore, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, South Africa and United Arab Emirates, and global sales offices in China, Hong Kong, Japan, India, Turkey, Germany, Switzerland, United States, Brazil, Chile, Australia, South Africa and United Arab Emirates.

