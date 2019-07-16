JinkoSolar Ranked Among Fortune China 500 Companies for Fifth Consecutive Year Ranked First Among Solar Module Manufacturers

SHANGHAI, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it was ranked 340th on the 2019 Fortune China 500 and first among solar module manufacturers. This marks the fifth consecutive year that the Company has been included in the Fortune China 500 list.

The 2019 Fortune China 500 list is an annual ranking measured by revenue of the top 500 Chinese companies listed on both domestic and overseas markets compiled by Fortune China. After more than a decade of robust global expansion, JinkoSolar has grown to become the world's largest solar module manufacturer since 2016, a feat attributed to its continuous focus on innovation, reliable and high-quality products, and premium customer service.

The Company kicked off the year with a strong start as module shipments increased 50.7% year-over-year to 3,037 MW during the first quarter of 2019. Gross margin was 16.6%, up from 14.4% year-over-year due to a higher proportion of sales generated by high efficiency mono products and further reductions in production costs. With the continuous diversification of its global distribution network and overseas expansion in key markets, JinkoSolar expects total solar module shipments for full year 2019 to be in the range of 14.0GW to 15.0GW.

"The increasing demand from our global clients is driving growth and demonstrates the increasing recognition our high efficiency mono-crystalline products are generating in the market," commented Mr. Kangping Chen, CEO of JinkoSolar. "Our R&D team is committed to nurturing technological innovation and quality improvements. We believe that high-quality products will bring better returns to investors"

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 10.5 GW for silicon wafers, 7.0 GW for solar cells, and 11.0 GW for solar modules, as of March 31, 2019.

JinkoSolar has over 13,500 employees across its 7 productions facilities globally, 15 oversea subsidiaries in Japan, Korea, Singapore, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia and United Arab Emirates, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama and Argentina.

