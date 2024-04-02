JinkoSolar Receives Top Brand PV Award USA 2024

SHANGRAO, China, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it was awarded the Top Brand PV USA seal by EUPD Research.

EUPD Research develops innovative solutions for the certification of companies, projects and products. Each year EUPD evaluates a company's performance based off a comprehensive survey carried out among market intermediaries (e.g. contractors, installers, EPCs, and project developers). U.S. installers voted JinkoSolar as one of the top performing and recognized brands.

"We always strive to provide reliable products and services to accelerate the adoption of green energy," said Nigel Cockroft, General Manager of JinkoSolar (U.S.) Inc. "We are pleased to receive this award and thank all our customers who continue to trust JinkoSolar and our best-in-class EAGLE® Modules."

"Congratulations to JinkoSolar for winning the Top Brand PV Award USA 2024. This achievement highlights JinkoSolar's commitment to excellence and innovation in the solar industry. With great brand recognition and satisfaction among American solar installers, JinkoSolar sets the standard for renewable energy excellence," said Daniel Fuchs, Chief Customer Officer from EUPD Research.

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar had 14 productions facilities globally, 26 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Indonesia, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, and global sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of December 31, 2023.

