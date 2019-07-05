JinkoSolar Supplies 7.8MW for Two Power Plants in Hungary

MUNICH, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has supplied I+D Energias with 7.8MW of solar modules which were installed at two PV power plants in Hungary.

The construction of both plants began in November 2018 and was completed in record time by March 2019. Located in the towns of Mándok and Tuzsér in eastern Hungary, the solar power plants have been operating at full capacity of 6MWp and 1.8MWp, respectively, since April 1, 2019 with a combined capacity of 7.8MWp.

Mr. Frank Niendorf, General Manager of JinkoSolar Europe, commented, "I+D Energias is a very important and trusted Spanish partner focused on high-quality products and service quality. We are very pleased to extend our partnership with I+D Energias into Hungary. The projects in Mándok and Tuzsér clearly demonstrate JinkoSolar's strong reputation in the Hungarian market. There is great growth potential for renewable energy not only in Hungary, but for the whole of Central and Eastern Europe."

Francesco Cortesi, Country Manager of I+D Energias, commented, "I+D Energias is very happy to cooperate with JinkoSolar once again on more PV projects in Europe. JinkoSolar is one of our most important partners, so we expect to keep working together not only in Hungary but on more large-scale international projects."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 10.5 GW for silicon wafers, 7.0 GW for solar cells, and 11.0 GW for solar modules, as of March 31, 2019.

JinkoSolar has over 13,500 employees across its 7 productions facilities globally, 15 oversea subsidiaries in Japan, Korea, Singapore, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia and United Arab Emirates, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama and Argentina.

