JinkoSolar's Tiger Pro Dual Glass Module Receives The World's First IEC TS 62804-1-1:2020 Certification for Anti-PID Issued by DEKRA

SHANGRAO, China, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that its flagship Tiger Pro dual glass module has received the world's first IEC TS 62804-1-1:2020 certificate issued by DEKRA, one of the world's largest independent inspection companies.

Through DEKRA's product certification and testing, products have to meet the necessary safety and performance standards that are compliant with international regulations. IEC TS 62804-1-1:2020 tests and evaluates for the effect of potential-induced degradation-delamination (PID-d) in the laminate of crystalline silicon PV modules. When modules are exposed to high temperature and high humidity for an extended period, material's surface accumulates positive charges and cathodic gas is released into the cell circuit. This leads to metallization that causes reduced adhesion between materials and finally delamination of module components. The performance test added the DH1000 test associated with damp heat exposure, to the test sequence of IEC TS 62804-1:2015 and extended the PID test time to 240 hours. Passing all testing fully demonstrated the module's outstanding anti-PID performance, premium quality and high reliability under the most extreme environments.

Dr. Hao Jin, Chief Technology Officer of JinkoSolar Co., Ltd., commented, "We are very pleased to be the first to receive DEKRA's product certification for the best results of anti-PID performance for the Tiger Pro module. As the global market accelerates its uptake of high-performance modules to reduce LCOE, the market is also moving towards larger wafer sizes and new cell interconnect technologies that can command ultra-high power outputs. This highly technical demand lays many challenges when deciding on critical products to maximize the return-on-investment. The Tiger Pro series is our answer to our customers' needs for higher power output, high module efficiency, reliability and reduced resistance loss under all-weather conditions."

Mr. Jacky Bai, General Manager of DEKRA Solar Service, said: "Since the establishment of JinkoSolar, it has consistently attached importance to product quality control. The entire process from product development to update iterations is strictly monitored and effectively preventing quality hazards after product launch. Through this cooperation, JinkoSolar has further verified the unremitting efforts on ensuring the power output of modules and improving the quality, and keep up with the most cutting-edge standard dynamics. DEKRA looks forward to further cooperation with JinkoSolar and contributes to the continuous production of high-quality and high-performance module products for the Chinese photovoltaic industry. "

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 22 GW for mono wafers, 11 GW for solar cells, and 31 GW for solar modules, as of December 31, 2020.

JinkoSolar has 9 productions facilities globally, 23 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Portugal, Canada, Malaysia, UAE, Kenya, Denmark, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Morocco, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Poland and Argentina, as of December 31, 2020.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

About DEKRA

DEKRA has been active in the field of safety for almost 100 years. Founded in 1925 in Berlin as Deutscher Kraftfahrzeug-Überwachungs-Verein e.V., it is today one of the world's leading expert organizations. DEKRA SE is a subsidiary of DEKRA e.V. and manages the Group's operating business. In 2020, DEKRA generated turnover totaling almost EUR 3.2 billion. The company currently employs around 44,000 people in approximately 60 countries on all continents. With qualified and independent expert services, they work for safety on the road, at work and at home. These services range from vehicle inspection and expert appraisals to claims services, industrial and building inspections, safety consultancy, testing and certification of products and systems, as well as training courses and temporary work. The vision for the company's 100th birthday in 2025 is that DEKRA will be the global partner for a safe world. With a platinum rating from EcoVadis, DEKRA is now in the top one percent of sustainable businesses ranked.

Safe-Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends, "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

