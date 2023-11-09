JinkoSolar's Wafer Factory in Sichuan Leshan Is First Wafer Factory to Receive Zero Carbon Factory Certification

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

09 Nov, 2023, 23:11 ET

SHANGRAO, China, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that its wafer factory in Sichuan Leshan has recently passed the "Zero Carbon Factory Evaluation Code" and has been awarded the "Zero Carbon Factory" certification by TÜV Rheinland for its advanced green business practices. This represents a high degree of recognition of the company's social responsibility and environmental awareness, acknowledging JinkoSolar's progress towards a new level of sustainable development, energy saving, emission reduction and environmental protection, as well as providing a role model for the creation of green factories.

The "Zero Carbon Factory Evaluation Code" is the world's first comprehensive and quantifiable zero carbon factory construction standard and evaluation rules, jointly compiled by more than 20 authoritative organizations , including TÜV Rheinland, and leading companies, and formally filed by the Certification and Accreditation Administration of the People's Republic of China ("CNCA"). The six assessment indicators include infrastructure, intelligent information management system for energy and carbon emissions, energy and resource use, products, greenhouse gas reduction implementation and carbon offset implementation.

JinkoSolar passed the zero-carbon factory certification, marking that in the manufacturing process, through technical energy saving, emission reduction and carbon elimination measures, the factory already has a comprehensive zero-carbon emission performance and has formed a perfect zero-carbon factory management system encompassing material selection, equipment selection, process selection, energy management, carbon digitalization platform, and carbon emission reduction technology, and realized the carbon emission data collection-management-optimization triple linkage.

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar had 14 productions facilities globally, 24 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Indonesia, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, and global sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of September 30, 2023.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Ms. Stella Wang
JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.
Tel: +86 21-5180-8777 ext.7806
Email:[email protected] 

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

