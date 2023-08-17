JinMed (NASDAQ: ZJYL) Rings the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell on August 17

CHANGZHOU, China, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jin Medical International Limited ("the Company" or "JinMed") (NASDAQ: ZJYL), the world's leading provider of rehabilitation equipment, rang the bell at the New York Stock Exchange by its Chairman and CEO Wang Erqi on August 17, to celebrate the Company's official listing. JinMed has been publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market since March 28, 2023.

Since its establishment in 2006, JinMed has been committed to providing more comfortable, convenient, and safe products for socially disadvantaged groups. JinMed focuses on R&D and manufacturing high-end rehabilitation equipment. Its products include walking aids, breathing medical equipment, intelligent nano bath equipment, and Leyu series products for the elderly and patients, fitness equipment for the elderly and special groups, and disaster relief products. Currently, the company's nano bathing products have been granted an invention patent and four utility model patents, garnering significant market recognition.

Driven by the principles of "care in every product" and the integration of "comfort and design, backed by medical research", JinMed will continue to prioritize technological innovation as the driving force for its business development. On the basis of having provincial engineering technology research centers, provincial industrial technology centers, and other R&D institutions, it has deep cooperation with world-class R&D institutions and enterprises in the field of rehabilitation, to expand its market share through continuous product development. JinMed is achieving high growth performance as well as fulfilling its social responsibilities.

About Jin Medical International Ltd.
Founded in 2006 and headquartered at Changzhou City, Jiangsu Province of China, the Company, through its Chinese operating entities, designs and manufactures wheelchairs and living aids products for people with disabilities, the elderly, and people recovering from injuries. The Company's Chinese operating entities operate 2 manufacturing plants with approximately 228,257 square feet in the aggregate in Changzhou City and Taizhou City, Jiangsu Province, China. The Company's Chinese operating entities have established relationships with over 40 distributors in China, and over 20 in the other regions of the world where it currently sells the products. The majority of the Company's wheelchair products, with more than 30 models, are sold to dealers in Japan and China, including Nissin Medical Industries Co., Ltd, one of the largest medical device distributors in Japan. The Company's Chinese operating entities own a number of patents with the Patent Administration Department of the People's Republic of China and aims to deliver innovative wheelchair designs that are both lightweight and ergonomic.

For more information, please visit: http://www.zhjmedical.com.

