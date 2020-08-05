JINS Launches Virtual Try On with One of the Largest Eyewear Inventory Online

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaping the future and paving the way for eyewear retailers everywhere, JINS Eyewear announced today a newly launched Virtual Try On technology. They're innovating the way we shop for eyewear with access to over 1,800 glasses, one of the largest eyewear inventory available to virtually try on glasses online. All this, in the face of the ever-evolving COVID-19 retail world. JINS Eyewear, Japan's largest eyewear brand by volume, provides this advanced technology to all customers where they can now try on glasses online while they shop from the comfort of their own couch. From any digital device (mobile or desktop) with no app-download required, customers can see how glasses would look like on them in real-time within seconds and accurately — true to scale.

After thinking about what can be of great value to their customers in these trying times, JINS continues to offer their customers the same all-in-one pricing model of glasses starting at $60, while also getting full access to their Virtual Try On technology. With access to over 1,800 eyewear styles and JINS service specialists available online 24/7, online shoppers can freely find their favorite pair and explore their personal style in today's digital world.

Over 1,800 Eyewear Styles of Glasses True to Size

JINS recognizes that buying glasses online could be a stressful experience. Online eyewear shoppers typically find themselves worrying after waiting for their new pair to arrive on their doorstep. Their worries arise by not knowing if their glasses will fit them comfortably and most importantly accurately, if they are even true to scale.

With this Virtual Try On technology, you can digitally fit your eyeglasses true to size and see them on a realistic scale. JINS wants to make the experience as stress-free as possible. They have a 30-day free return guarantee, if a customer is at all dissatisfied.

The Technology behind the Virtual Try On Eyewear Experience

With this high-tech online mirror, JINS allows customers to have an easy and intuitive experience while shopping for glasses online. It is easily accessible from the JINS website through your mobile, desktop, or tablet device, with no app download required.

Shoppers can seamlessly record their Virtual Try On and apply it to over 1,800 eyewear styles. Perusing to find their perfect pair is even more now enjoyable and convenient.

The technology ensures their virtual glasses are also true to size. Customers will be prompted to take a standard card against the forehead to ensure accurate sizing that measures the distance between the eyes. In addition, they'll be able to find out in an instant their facial insights analysis. It includes a customer's face shape along with style recommendations — key factors in our eyewear shopping experience.

Enhance Your Store Experience with Virtual Try On as well

JINS continues to remain open as an essential business in their Bay Area storefronts, however they fully understand that having additional shopping options offsite is of utmost importance to consumers nowadays. JINS still wants to bring glasses to customers, even when they may not be able to try on glasses at their local store.

JINS wants to help customers who may choose to go in store as well. For those who wear prescription glasses frequently, shopping for new glasses at a store may be frustrating. Usually, one would find themselves tediously taking off their prescription glasses to try on frames in store. And on top of that, it's hard to literally see themselves clearly in the frame they're considering. Now with Virtual Try On, customers can actually visualize themselves in the new pair with ease.

Trying on multiple pairs of glasses in the store can also be a hassle. We've all been there, piling up frames in our search for the perfect one. With Virtual Try On, shoppers can quickly see themselves in multiple pairs all at once (minus all the piled-up glasses).

Take Virtual Try On for a spin, and get started with your brand new pair: jins.com/us/virtual-try-on

Free Polarized and Blue Light Lens Upgrades (Prescription or Non-Prescription), Offers Available at JINS

Free Polarized Lens Upgrades ($120 regular retail)

This Summer, JINS supports people who want to reconnect with nature and enjoy the outdoors more. They are offering a limited time special of $0 Polarized Lens Upgrades. Polarized sunglasses help with UV protection and most outdoor activities, such as fishing or driving. Polarized lenses filter the strong light that bounces off of horizontal surfaces.

Customers can pick any frame and add their choice of brown or gray polarized lenses for free.

Learn more: jins.com/us/prescription-sunglasses

Free Blue Light Lens Upgrades ($60 regular retail)

Not all glasses are created equal, but with JINS bringing multi-functional eyewear to the forefront — they're pioneering blue light glasses to ultimately help more people. Long hours of blue light exposure may cause eye fatigue, and may affect sleep quality. With their blue light lenses called JINS SCREEN , it helps reduce digital eye strain, as proven in the clinical study conducted by Keio University. JINS has already sold roughly over 12 million pairs of JINS SCREEN in the US and Japan.

JINS wants to cater to customers' individual needs and lifestyle for blue light eye protection. Which is why they created 3 blue light lens types. First, JINS SCREEN regular blocks 25% of blue light, is good for daily use on digital devices, and comes clear with a blue filter coating. Second, JINS SCREEN Plus blocks 40%, is good for heavy screen time use, and has a light green tint. Third, JINS SCREEN Night, blocks 60%, is good for night time use before bed, and comes in an amber orange tint.

You can even try out the JINS SCREEN standard lenses for free with their current limited time offer. Usually these lens upgrades cost $60, but it's now $0, one of the best deals seen so far for blue light glasses online.

Learn more: jins.com/us/jins-screen

About JINS

JINS is a leader in crafting stylish, high-quality, and innovative Japanese eyewear with quality control that suits your style and budget. With reinventing the eyewear shopping experience, all of JINS' premium quality lenses are included and come as aspheric, impact-resistant with UV cut and anti-glare coatings. We provide lenses that are high index (thin), regardless of your prescription.

