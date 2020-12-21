JINS Pokémon Model to be released on December 21, 2020

Choose eyewear just like choosing a Pokémon as a partner

Pokémon is one of the world's most beloved entertainment franchises and has gained popularity all over the globe from children to adults who enjoy encountering and adventuring with unique Pokémon in the video games and animated TV series and movies.

Just as Trainers choose a Pokémon to partner with, the JINS Pokémon Model was created with the hope that fans will experience the same joy of selecting glasses to wear each day. Fans will be able to choose from a diverse lineup of eyewear to "partner up" with their favorite Pokémon-themed frame.

Frames inspired by the world of Pokémon

The JINS Pokémon Model has a total of four series with a wide range of designs for children and adults. The three series for adults include the Flagship Model, which is inspired by the unique characteristics of Pikachu, Eevee, Snorlax, and Mew; the Kanto Region Model, which features Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region; and the Johto Region Model, which features Pokémon originally discovered in the Johto region.

In the series for children, JINS has developed the Kids Model, which features a wide lineup ranging from cute to cool styles inspired by the Pokémon animated TV series.

In addition, original eyeglass cases and cleaning cloths are available for each series, and all accessories feature small details that match the frames. The JINS Pokémon Model will be rolled out globally, including Japan and China.

Product Summary

[Product Name] JINS Pokémon Model [Lineup] Flagship Model: 4 shapes 16 SKUs Kanto Region Model: 4 shapes 16 SKUs Johto Region Model: 4 shapes 16 SKUs (store: 2 shapes 8 SKUs, online: 2 shapes 8 SKUs) Kids Model: 2 shapes, 4 SKUs [Release Dates] December 21, 2020 (Monday): Flagship Model, Johto Region Model (online: 2 shapes 8 SKUs), Kids Model Early 2021: Kanto Region Model Johto Region Model (online: 2 shapes 8 SKUs) [Price] Flagship Model: $140.00 Kanto Region / Johto Region Model: $120.00 Kids Model: $100.00 [Accessories] Original Case / Cleaning Cloth [Sales Channel] JINS stores, JINS online store [Official Website] https://www.jins.com/us/pokemon/

Lineup

Flagship Model $140.00

The frames are inspired by the unique characteristics of fan-favorite Pokémon, including Pikachu, Eevee, Snorlax, and Mew. It features pixel art of Pokémon. The characteristics of each Pokémon are incorporated into the temple end, and the silhouette and logo of the Pokémon are placed inside of the temple.

[Glasses case / Cleaning cloth]

The glasses case has a chic leather-like design with a Poké Ball engraved on the front. Check the inside of the case too! The cleaning cloth has a Poké Ball design.

Kanto Region Model $120.00

The Kanto Region Model is designed with a motif of Pokémon from the Kanto region. Inside the left temple, Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle are embossed delicately in relief. On the right temple is a pattern of the three partner Pokémon inside their Poké Balls and Pikachu outside of its Poké Ball. This design tells the story of how Pikachu often hesitates to stay inside a Poké Ball. The frame shapes include Wellington and Boston in nostalgic retro colors.

[Glasses case / Cleaning cloth]

Four Pokémon are laid out in a sleek, gray-colored glasses case. The Poké Balls and Pikachu are designed on the inside with an elegant silver foil stamping. There are 151 Pokémon from the Kanto region in the cleaning cloth.

Johto Region Model $120.00

The frame and color design are inspired by Pokémon originally discovered in the Johto region. Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, and the Legendary Pokémon Lugia and Ho-Oh. The color and pattern on the temple tips are inspired by each Pokémon. *Some models are available online only.

[Glasses case / Cleaning cloth]

The glasses case is designed in a white colorway with an engraved logo for a sophisticated look and feel. The cleaning cloth is designed with silver and gold Poké Balls in a horizontal fashion.

Kids Model $100.00

The Kids Model features frames ranging from cute to cool styles, inspired by the Pokémon animated TV series. Inside the frame, there is a Pokémon logo, a Poké Ball, and three beloved Pokémon, including Pikachu, Eevee, and Mew.

[Glasses case / Cleaning cloth]

The glasses case is designed as a Poké Ball, which is an essential item for any Pokémon adventure. The cleaning cloth is designed as Rotom Phone. The case comes with a carabiner and can be carried around with anything.

© 2020 Pokémon. © 1995 - 2020 Nintendo/Creatures lnc./GAME FREAK inc. TM, ®, and character names are trademarks of Nintendo.

[Contact for inquiries regarding this release]

JINS Press Contact

JINS US Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE JINS Eyewear, US Inc.