JINS x EVANGELION Collaboration: Available Fall 2021, Early Sign Up Starts Online on March 1st (Monday)

Inspired by the motifs of EVANGELION characters, JINS incorporated them into the eyewear design. The lineup consists of a total of 3 types, 2 types of optical glasses inspired by the EVA Unit-01 and EVA Unit-02, and 1 type of sunglasses inspired by EVA Unit-01. The collection will be available from Fall 2021, but customers can sign up online prior.

The original box has a black base with a graphic image of the EVA Unit-01 and EVA Unit-02, giving it a chic and luxurious finish. In addition, a limited number of original transparent folders are included. With these products and accessories, you can enjoy the world of "EVANGELION".

Product Summary



Product Name: JINS x EVANGELION



Lineup: Evangelion Test Type Unit-01: 1 shape 1 SKU

Evangelion Production model Unit-02: 1 shape 1 SKU

Evangelion Test Type Unit-01 Sunglasses: 1 Shape 1 SKU (with 2 types of lenses: colored lens, and mirrored lens)



Order Schedule: March 1, 2021 (Monday): Sign Up Waitlist available at JINS online store

Fall 2021: Collection available for purchase



Price: All Models $120.00



Accessories: Original Soft Case and Box, Sign Up Bonus Item



Sales Channel: JINS online store



Official Website: https://www.jins.com/us/evangelion

Bonus item with your purchase, if you sign up early: a set of 3 transparent folders (available Fall 2021).

© khara © JINS Inc. All Rights Reserved. Single Face Tracker Plugin is copyrighted by ULSEE Inc.

What is Evangelion?

"Evangelion" is a world-famous animation that depicts the battle between 14-year-old boys and girls as the pilots of the Multipurpose Humanoid Decisive Weapon called "Evangelion" into combat with the mysterious enemies called "Angels".

"Evangelion", which began as a television anime in 1995, has created a major movement by captivating a wide range of people who were unfamiliar with the anime through its stylish and detailed settings and story development. Many people, regardless of age or gender, sympathize with the characters, each being unique in their own way. On the other hand, the great animation unfolded by the Multipurpose Humanoid Decisive Weapon made anime fans soar and greatly inspired creators from various fields.

In the Evangelion: New Theatrical Edition, which started in 2007, stories for a new generation are spun with more developed animation, and are gaining more fans, especially younger people. "Evangelion," which has always been at the cutting edge of beautiful animated visuals regardless of the changing times, continues to fascinate many people even after 25 years since its birth. In 2021, the latest and final version of the new theatrical series, "Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time," will be released.

