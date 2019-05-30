Jintel Health Announces Corporate Name Change to DeepThink Health

RICHMOND, Calif., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jintel Health, Inc., a technology innovator in advanced analytics and artificial intelligence for precision medicine, today announced it will change its name to DeepThink Health, Inc., effective immediately. The new name has been selected to reflect the Company's expertise and commercial offering of a precision intelligence platform that collects, structures, organizes and curates genomic, clinical and lifestyle patient data, and then turns it into actionable intelligence.

Leading healthcare systems and academic centers are increasingly adopting precision medicine programs, with their data-driven solutions, to treat today's patients. DeepThink Health has developed a technology platform that transforms real-world data into intelligence using its advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), predictive modeling, natural language processing and other machine learning tools. This intelligence is used by clinicians, researchers and others to improve patient outcomes, lower institutional costs, and make novel discoveries in the advancement of healthcare.

"The name DeepThink Health epitomizes our unique data-up approach, reflecting the vision of a brand that's built on actionable intelligence," stated David C. Dvorak, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "This name change is part of the broader branding effort that we initiated earlier this year when the Company closed its most recent round of financing. We are excited about our continued progress as we accelerate the commercialization of our proprietary precision intelligence solutions."

DeepThink Health's innovative team has decades of experience in clinical workflows, data interoperability, big data analytics and artificial intelligence.

