Jintronix Inc. Rebrands as Ludica Health to Reflect a Broader Vision for Engaging, Person-Centered Health Programs

News provided by

Ludica Health

10 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

SEATTLE, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jintronix Inc., a leading provider of interactive physical rehabilitation and healthy aging programs, today announced its rebrand to Ludica Health.

The decision to rebrand as Ludica Health was inspired by the company's expansive new offerings and its continued focus on helping individuals lead healthier and more fulfilling lives through engaging technology. The new name "Ludica" derives from the Latin word ludus, meaning game or play, which reflects the interactive and playful nature of the company's software.

Continue Reading

"The transition to Ludica Health signifies an exciting new chapter for our company," said Mark Evin, CEO of Ludica Health. "As we evolve and grow, our goal is to create innovative solutions that combine the joy of gaming with the power of evidence-based health. We firmly believe that fun and engaging experiences are instrumental in promoting well-being, and the new name captures this philosophy perfectly."

For over a decade, Ludica Health, formerly known as Jintronix Inc., has been at the forefront of cutting-edge technologies that enhance individuals' functional abilities and promote healthy aging. Their flagship product, Jintronix, which is FDA-cleared and supported by the findings of over 8 peer-reviewed clinical studies, has earned accolades for its effectiveness in improving patient outcomes in over 300 rehabilitation facilities worldwide.

The transition to Ludica Health reaffirms the company's dedication to providing accessible solutions that empower users to stay active, engaged, and motivated in their health journey. The company plans to further expand its technology offerings to accommodate a diverse range of healthcare and home settings.

For more information about Ludica Health, visit: LudicaHealth.com 

About Ludica Health
Founded in 2012, Ludica Health is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for physical rehabilitation and healthy aging. With a decade of experience in developing interactive programs, including the widely acclaimed Jintronix (which serves over 300 rehab facilities worldwide), Ludica Health is dedicated to promoting active and vibrant lifestyles for individuals of all ages. For more information about Ludica Health and its innovative health and wellness solutions, please visit www.ludicahealth.com, follow on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Alizah Ben
VP, Marketing
Phone: 514-297-2785
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://ludicahealth.com

SOURCE Ludica Health

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.