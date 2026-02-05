Jinx Expands to Cat Food, Partners with Tinx to Celebrate Cat Ownership as the Ultimate Dating Green Flag

As Valentine's Day Approaches, Jinx and Tinx Team Up to Demonstrate Why Cat People Make Better Partners

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jinx, the pet wellness brand known for making premium nutrition accessible, today announced its expansion into cat food with the launch of Jinx Cat Food, available exclusively at Walmart beginning February 15.

To introduce the brand's first-ever cat line, Jinx is partnering with cultural tastemaker, podcast host, and longtime cat parent Tinx to challenge outdated stereotypes in modern dating culture. This Valentine's Day, Jinx and Tinx are flipping the narrative — positioning cat parents as the ultimate "green flag" in today's dating landscape.

Cat Enjoys Jinx Cat Pate Jinx Launches Cat Exclusively at Walmart Jinx Launches Cat with Kibble, Shreds, and Pates

Cats have never chased approval—and neither do the people who love them. Across social media, cat ownership has emerged as an unexpected green flag, signaling clear boundaries, confidence, and independence.

"I'm always more inclined to trust a cat person," said Tinx, proud parent to her cats Miso and Ceviche. "It signals consistency, independence, and respect - and in dating, that's pretty much a dream."

The Purrfect Match

Hosted during New York Fashion Week, The Purrfect Match is an invite-only social experience from Jinx and Tinx that brings a cat-first lens to modern dating culture.

Designed for singles, plus-ones, and the cat-curious, the event blends curated installations, interactive moments, and on-site gifting — offering a subtle filter for connection: how someone shows up when cats are in the room.

A limited number of adoptable kittens, provided through a partnership with Animal Haven NYC, will be available to meet privately in a quiet space. Jinx will also make a donation to Animal Haven in support of its rescue and adoption efforts.

Jinx for Cats

Jinx extends its approach to accessible premium nutrition into its cat portfolio, applying the same formulation standards—and intentional ingredients—that have long defined the brand's dog offerings. Each recipe features high quality protein as the first ingredient: including Cage-Free Chicken, Atlantic Salmon, and Ocean Fish, all infused with nutrient-rich bone broth.

"Cats are discerning by nature, and feeding them well requires real intention," said Kyle Banahan, CEO of Jinx. "Modern cat parents care deeply about ingredients, nutrition, and whether food actually works for their cats—not just on paper, but in the bowl. We built Jinx Cat Food to meet that standard, with the same level of care, thoughtfulness, and respect that cats demand every day."

The line includes both dry and a variety of wet formats. Dry food recipes feature bone-broth–infused kibble with added TruMune® postbiotics to support a healthy microbiome and immune function. Wet recipes are available in both hand-filleted Shreds and Patés, crafted with whole muscle meat and savory bone broth for added hydration. All Jinx recipes are made without corn, soy, or wheat.

Offered across multiple proteins and formats, Jinx gives cat parents the flexibility to feed with intention—choosing what fits their cats best without compromising on quality.

The cat portfolio will be available exclusively at Walmart beginning February 15, 2026. Learn more at thinkjinx.com .

[ LINK TO OFFICIAL CAMPAIGN ASSETS ]

About Jinx:

Jinx is a pet wellness brand on a mission to make high-quality nutrition accessible to all pets. The company offers a range of thoughtfully crafted recipes for both cats and dogs, including kibble, wet food, treats, and toppers made with clean, wholesome ingredients and premium proteins like Cage-Free Chicken and Atlantic Salmon. Jinx products feature no corn, soy, wheat, or artificial colors, or flavors. Jinx believes that better nutrition makes for happier and healthier pets and is committed to bringing premium-quality food to all. For more information, visit www.thinkjinx.com .

About Tinx:

Christina Najjar, popularly known as Tinx, is a New York Times best-selling author and radio host. Tinx's wit and candor have established her as a resounding voice for women, having developed a devoted fanbase of those who come for her expert advice while possessing an effortless ability to capture the cultural zeitgeist. She is the host of her live SiriusXM call-in radio show It's Me Tinx, sharing everything her followers have come to know and love about her content while offering an intimate glimpse into her life along with her trusted advice. Her New York Times best-selling book The Shift: Change Your Perspective, Not Yourself and her fiction debut Hotter in the Hamptons are both being developed for television, with Tinx serving as executive producer. Tinx's undeniable impact on social media has earned her the distinction as a two-time Forbes Top Creator.

