JINYA Ramen Bar Launches New Spicy Meatball Ramen

ABOUT JINYA RAMEN BAR:

A successful Tokyo restaurateur, CEO and Founder Tomo Takahashi opened JINYA Ramen Bar's first U.S. location in Studio City, Calif. in 2010 and has since expanded to more than 35 locations throughout the United States and Canada. JINYA is known for its slow-cooked approach to ramen, made from broths simmered for 10 hours in-house. The ramen-focused menu features 13 signature bowls with more than 20 toppings, allowing for countless combinations. From its customizable menu to sleek interiors, JINYA provides a modern, approachable take on Japanese dining. Website: jinya-ramenbar.com Instagram: @jinyaramenbar