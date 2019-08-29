JINYA Ramen Bar Launches New Spicy Meatball Ramen
Aug 29, 2019, 09:09 ET
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- North America's largest ramen eatery is launching a brand-new Spicy Meatball Ramen across all locations on September 1. It's available in three spice levels (mild, medium, hot) for a choose-your-own-adventure-style ramen for fall. The spicy new recipe incorporates a chicken ramen broth, beef meatballs, fresh cherry tomatoes, corn, green onion, tomato sauce, chili oil and thick ramen noodles. Available until November 30.
ABOUT JINYA RAMEN BAR:
A successful Tokyo restaurateur, CEO and Founder Tomo Takahashi opened JINYA Ramen Bar's first U.S. location in Studio City, Calif. in 2010 and has since expanded to more than 35 locations throughout the United States and Canada. JINYA is known for its slow-cooked approach to ramen, made from broths simmered for 10 hours in-house. The ramen-focused menu features 13 signature bowls with more than 20 toppings, allowing for countless combinations. From its customizable menu to sleek interiors, JINYA provides a modern, approachable take on Japanese dining. Website: jinya-ramenbar.com Instagram: @jinyaramenbar
