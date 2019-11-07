JINYA Ramen Bar Opens In Alpharetta, GA

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JINYA Ramen Bar will open its newest location at 401 S. Broad Street in Alpharetta, GA, on November 11, 2019 in the enchanting, new mixed-use Alpharetta City Center. JINYA Ramen Bar will offer its signature, authentic ramen with slow-cooked broth, freshly made ramen noodles and endless topping and flavor combinations.

JINYA Ramen Bar's 3,400-square foot restaurant will have a bar, contemporary dining room and outdoor seating. The restaurant is adjacent to free parking and shares a green courtyard with culinary neighbors including Citizen Soul and Restaurant Holmes. Alpharetta is JINYA's third location in the Greater Atlanta metropolitan area, following Sandy Springs and Buckhead.

In honor of the restaurant opening on Veterans Day, a portion of JINYA's proceeds will be donated to Companions for Heroes. Companions for Heroes provides companion animals free of charge to active duty military personnel, military veterans, and first responders.

NO RAMEN, NO LIFE

JINYA Ramen Bar offers 13 signature ramen bowls, featuring five kinds of broth simmered for 10 hours, noodles aged for three days and more than 20 toppings, allowing for countless build-your-own combinations. Chef-driven bowls include: Spicy Chicken Ramen, Tonkotsu Black and Spicy Creamy Vegan Ramen; popular small plates include Crispy Chicken and the JINYA Bun.

JINYA Alpharetta's bar will serve cocktails, wine and local craft beers including New Realm Euphonia Pilsner, Creature Comforts Reclaimed Rye and Scofflaw Basement IPA.

Alpharetta will also be the first restaurant on the East Coast (and one of six nationwide) to offer JINYA's Premium Tonkotsu Red, a signature spicy ramen. Guests can choose their level of spice from 1 to 10. Premium Tonkotsu Red is made with JINYA Hollywood Hot Sauce, an artisan sauce aged in oak barrels from Napa Valley for more than a year, creating a rich aroma, delicious smoky flavor and fiery red color.

BEHIND THE BOWL

JINYA Ramen Bar Founder Tomo Takahashi opened his first restaurant in Tokyo in 2000. After launching seven successful restaurants in Japan, he brought his ramen expertise to the United States, opening JINYA Ramen Bar's first U.S. location in 2010 in Studio City, Calif. The group has since expanded to a total of 39 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

JINYA Ramen Bar

401 S. Broad Street, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Sunday to Thursday (11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.); Friday to Saturday (11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.)

IG: @jinyaramenbar

(Note: JINYA is capitalized)

SOURCE JINYA Ramen Bar

Related Links

https://jinya-ramenbar.com

