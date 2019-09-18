JINYA Ramen Bar Opens in Houston's Heights Waterworks

HOUSTON, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JINYA Ramen Bar (@jinyaramenbar) has opened its seventh location in the Houston area in Heights Waterworks, Houston's brand-new destination dining hotspot.

Located at 449 W. 19th St. just minutes from Downtown Houston, the Heights Waterworks development is a one-of-a-kind experience. Combining historic and new structures, it includes an iconic water reservoir building from 1928 that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and two Art Deco pumping stations. In this setting, JINYA Ramen Bar is now joining other innovative dining options such as Common Bond, Verdine and Hopdoddy Burger Bar.

SLURPS UP

JINYA Ramen Bar offers 13 signature bowls, featuring five kinds of broth simmered for 10 hours, noodles aged for three days and are customizable with more than 20 toppings, allowing for countless build-your-own combinations. Signature bowls on the menu include Spicy Chicken Ramen, Tonkotsu Black and Spicy Creamy Vegan Ramen. The brand even has secret off-menu bowl named Cha Cha Cha, ramen with a rich, garlic-infused broth that has built a devoted fan following.

JINYA also offers award-winning small plates such as the JINYA Bun and a complete drink menu of local craft beer, wine, sake and soft drinks.

BEHIND THE BOWL

JINYA Ramen Bar Founder Tomo Takahashi opened his first restaurant in Tokyo in 2000. After launching six successful restaurants in Japan, he brought his ramen expertise to the United States, opening JINYA Ramen Bar's first U.S. location in 2010 in Studio City, California.

The JINYA family now includes 38 restaurants open across the U.S. and Canada, and more than 20 future sites under development.

