Jio Announces Exclusive Partnership With Screenz To Create India's Largest Digital Engagement Platform

With this exclusive partnership, Jio Screenz will become the largest platform and one of the only integrated providers of entertainment-based gamification in India.

This will empower broadcasters and publishers to create engaging content with robust scalability. The features on this platform are highly adaptable for varied content, allowing for live, real-time interactions between broadcasters and viewers, keeping them watching and engaged.

Jio Screenz platform will provide increased engagement and new advertising opportunities due to its advanced abilities to create differentiated interactions utilizing distinct and specific profiles of individual viewers.

Industry experts believe that this dual-screen experience is the next game-changer and will redefine passive advertising on television and mobile.

This is the second such innovative brand-engagement platform launched by Jio in the last few days. Last week, Jio announced the launch of the world's first artificial intelligence based brand engagement platform called JioInteract.

Jio is a customer obsessed organization and will continue to bring disproportionate value, innovative features and best-in-class services to its customers, always.

Features of the Jio Screenz platform:

1. Jio Screenz Platform allows a real time two-way conversation between broadcasters and viewers in form of quizzes, polls and votes during a TV show

2. It provides an easy to use Content Management System (CMS) that enables broadcasters to design, create and launch interactive engagements

3. This can be enabled on any digital App using SDK with support on Android, iOS and Jio Kai-OS

4. Jio Screenz supports various social networks namely Google, Facebook, Twitter and more

5. To ensure a continuous learning and feedback loop, it supports rich data reporting and creates unique profiles for each user, hence enabling targeted advertisement

About Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited:

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited ("Jio"), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited ("RIL"), has built a world-class all-IP data strong future proof network with latest 4G LTE technology. It is the only network conceived and born as a Mobile Video Network from the ground up and supporting Voice over LTE technology. It is future ready and can be easily upgraded to support even more data, as technologies advance on to 5G, 6G and beyond.

Jio will bring transformational changes in the Indian digital services space to enable the vision of Digital India for 1.2 billion Indians and propel India into global leadership in digital economy. It has created an eco-system comprising network, devices, applications and content, service experience and affordable tariffs for everyone to live the Jio Digital Life. As part of its customer offers, Jio has revolutionised the Indian telecom landscape by making voice calls for Jio customers absolutely free, across India, to any network, and always. Jio makes India the highest quality, most affordable data market in the world so that every Indian can do Datagiri.

About Screenz:

Screenz, a portfolio company of The Box Group, is a leading digital entertainment company comprised of an award winning platform and interactive original content. At the core of Screenz is a robust SAAS platform, enabling a real-time conversation between content and viewers. Screenz empowers broadcasters and publishers to manage content and create highly adaptable audience engagement through live, real-time interactions. Screenz has a partnership with Google, and customers such as ABC, Fox, Sony, Globo, Univision and more. Screenz is headquartered in Tel Aviv and New York and has expanded rapidly worldwide with operations in 11 territories servicing over 24,000,000 users on the platform.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jio-announces-exclusive-partnership-with-screenz-to-create-indias-largest-digital-engagement-platform-300653203.html

SOURCE Screenz