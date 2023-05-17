JIOS Aerogel Appoints EDAG Production Solutions for Design of its High-Volume Thermal Blade® Plants in a joint project with WAY Business Solutions

SINGAPORE, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JIOS Aerogel (JIOS) has announced the appointment of two companies, EDAG Production Solutions GmbH & Co. KG (EDAG PS) and WAY Business Solutions GmbH (WAY), to support the commissioning of its high-volume, automated production lines in Singapore and its European manufacturing plant. These plants will produce JIOS' innovative aerogel-based thermal barriers, known as Thermal Blade®, which enhance the safety and performance of electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

Ensuring quality at production scale

WAY has been appointed as the overall project manager to support the planning and commissioning of JIOS Aerogel's manufacturing facilities. With their extensive experience in the European automotive industry as a market entry partner, project manager, and project implementation specialist, WAY will provide critical support in plant start-up and optimisation. Gerd Otto, the Executive Partner at Way Group, expressed his excitement about this partnership, stating, "We are delighted to work with JIOS Aerogel and help them quickly scale up their operations to meet the increasing demand from automakers during the shift to electrification."

EDAG PS has been awarded the responsibility for production engineering to ensure that the project meets its targets for capacity, quality control, and automation. Rainer Wittich, CEO of EDAG Production Solutions GmbH & Co KG, commented, "EDAG PS is eager to leverage its vast experience in developing production facilities to equip these new operations with state-of-the-art processes and equipment. We are committed to supporting JIOS's mission to bring innovative technology to the electric mobility market and help them succeed in this highly competitive industry."

EDAG Production Solutions GmbH & Co KG is a multidisciplinary team of approximately 1,300 employees that specialise in developing production plants. They are a part of the EDAG Group, which is the largest independent development service provider in the global mobility industry, with over 8,400 employees.

Leading the way in electric vehicle safety

JIOS Aerogel CEO, Andrew Stearns, also expressed his confidence in the company's position as a leading global provider of safety solutions for the electric vehicle (EV) automotive market. Stearns stated that "with partners EDAG PS and WAY, JIOS is poised to achieve the necessary manufacturing capacity and scale rapidly". JIOS Operations Director Mark Woodruff commented on the partnerships, stating, "JIOS is proud to have these world-class companies on board to ensure high levels of automation and efficiency in the new factories."

JIOS Aerogel has chosen Singapore for its first automotive component manufacturing facility, backed by the latest round of investment that included funding from a global, Fortune 500® company in the composites and insulation markets This plant will employ JIOS' cutting-edge production process, developed with the assistance of the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB). The company's inaugural Thermal Blade® production lines are expected to reach full capacity by the fourth quarter of 2023, helping to meet the increasing demand for thermal barriers in electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

About JIOS Aerogel

JIOS Aerogel (JIOS) is the world's leading manufacturer of silica aerogel powder. Headquartered in Singapore, the company was founded in 2013 to pioneer a new process that dramatically lowers the cost of aerogel production. JIOS is on a mission to accelerate the adoption of aerogels to improve the safety and performance of electric-vehicle (EV) batteries. Recognised globally as the premier technology for mitigating thermal runaway in lithium-ion batteries, aerogels provide an ultra-thin insulation layer between battery cells, offering exceptional thermal protection at high temperatures. For more information, visit www.jiosaerogel.com.

SOURCE JIOS Aerogel