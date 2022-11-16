JIOS Aerogel Commissions New Factory in Singapore for Electric-Vehicle Battery Components

SINGAPORE, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JIOS Aerogel, a leading innovator in critical components for electric-vehicle batteries, has unveiled a plan to commission a state-of-the-art factory in Singapore to produce cutting-edge technology for battery manufacturers. The facility will use a breakthrough, automated production process that was developed with the support of the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB).

The first manufacturing equipment will be delivered to the factory in December 2022, with output from the company's Pilot Line commencing in Q1 2023. JIOS' fully automated line will be running at total capacity in Q4 2023, producing the company's range of Thermal Blade™ products that mitigate the risk of thermal runaway in the batteries of electric vehicles.

The commissioning of the JIOS Aerogel facility is supported by the EDB, a government agency under the Ministry or Trade and Industry of Singapore. EDB is responsible for strategies that enhance Singapore's position as a global centre for business, innovation and talent.

JIOS investment is in response to substantial increases in demand for its products, with automakers estimated to spend $1.2 trillion in the next 8 years on EVs, batteries, and materials. This investment to manufacture aerogel-based materials leverages multiple innovations in products and processes developed by researchers at the JIOS Innovation Centre in Singapore.

JTC: Singapore's sustainable innovation factory

The JIOS Aerogel factory will be located at the JTC Chemicals Hub, Singapore's first high-rise, multi-tenanted development designed to house companies involved in the manufacturing, blending, and of distributing chemicals. JTC is the government agency championing sustainable industrial development in Singapore.

JTC's plug-and-play solutions allow JIOS to reduce its upfront capital costs and shorten set-up time while simultaneously maintaining low overhead costs. The Chemicals Hub comes with a suite of safety-compliant features such as enhanced fire protection systems shared facilities like fire-water retention tanks and a centralized foam system.

Scaling global supply of chemicals and materials for electric vehicles

The rapid growth in electric vehicles is driving substantial opportunities for chemical and materials manufacturers, with a potential value pool of more than $20 billion by 2030, excluding battery cell chemistry.

Andrew Stearns, CEO at JIOS Aerogel, added, "Establishing our manufacturing facility is the next step in our investment program, as we commercialize our product innovation and development supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board. The factory's location at JTC was chosen to support the rapid industrialization of our products, to achieve the scale and competitive cost position required by global automakers."

About JIOS Aerogel

JIOS Aerogel is the world's leading manufacturer of silica aerogel powder. Founded in 2013 to pioneer a new process that dramatically lowers the cost of aerogel production, the company has progressed rapidly to prove the scalability of its technology. Since 2019 the company's joint-venture operation with a global insulation company has used its patent-protected manufacturing process to produce insulation for the industrial, oil & gas markets.

JIOS Aerogel's technology portfolio includes solutions that mitigate thermal runaway in lithium-ion batteries. These solutions address one of the key challenges in electrification, supporting the rapidly expanding markets for electric vehicles (EVs) and Energy Storage Systems (ESS). JIOS Aerogel is headquartered in Singapore and is backed by investors that include a Fortune 500®, global manufacturer.

More information can be found on the JIOS Aerogel website: www.jiosaerogel.com

