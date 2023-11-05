JIOS Aerogel Opens Singapore Manufacturing Plant to Produce Thermal Protection for Electric Vehicle (EV) Batteries

News provided by

JIOS Aerogel

05 Nov, 2023, 21:00 ET

SINGAPORE, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JIOS Aerogel (JIOS), a global leader in silica aerogel technology, has celebrated the opening of its advanced manufacturing plant in Pioneer, Singapore, in a ceremony attended by investors, suppliers and partners. The establishment of this facility represents a pivotal component of JIOS' ongoing investment strategy, which is geared towards supporting automakers in their adoption of aerogel-based technology to enhance the safety and performance of electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

"JIOS Aerogel takes great pride in the inauguration of the Pioneer Thermal Blade® Plant, a significant milestone in our manufacturing expansion," said Andrew Stearns, CEO of JIOS Aerogel. "As we press on with the commissioning of recently acquired equipment and the journey of complete production process automation, we remain dedicated to expanding the plant's capacity to meet the growing demands of the market."

The new plant will serve as a primary production hub for the company's signature EV product, the Thermal Blade®. This innovative thermal and electrical insulation solution is designed for installation between the battery cells of electric vehicles. These components play a critical role as safety measures, acting as a protective barrier between cells and mitigating the risk of thermal runaway propagation. Silica aerogels are ideally suited for this application, offering exceptional high-temperature insulation when compressed between battery cells even when supplied in remarkably thin profiles.

Stephen Kang, Managing Director, and Co-Founder of JIOS Aerogel, expressed, "The opening of this facility is a testament to our unwavering dedication to providing technology that addresses the evolving safety standards for EV batteries. Our commitment is driven not only by the demands of automakers but also by the regulatory landscape, including the recent mandatory safety requirements outlined in Regulation 100 by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe."

The newly inaugurated Pioneer plant has attained certification to the ISO 9001 quality management system, with JIOS officially receiving this certification in a recent ceremony held by the international body, TÜV SÜD. Furthermore, JIOS has disclosed its partnership with QAS-Company AG (QAS) to facilitate the site's certification process in accordance with the rigorous automotive standard, IATF 16949.

About JIOS Aerogel

JIOS Aerogel (JIOS) is the world's leading manufacturer of silica aerogel powder. Headquartered in Singapore, the company was founded in 2013 to pioneer a new process that dramatically lowers the cost of aerogel production. JIOS is on a mission to accelerate the adoption of aerogels to improve the safety and performance of electric-vehicle (EV) batteries. Recognised globally as the premier technology for mitigating thermal runaway in lithium-ion batteries, aerogels provide an ultra-thin insulation layer between battery cells, offering exceptional thermal protection at high temperatures. For more information, visit www.jiosaerogel.com

SOURCE JIOS Aerogel

Also from this source

JIOS Aerogel® Achieves First Milestone for the Certification of its Automotive Quality Management System

JIOS Aerogel (JIOS) has achieved a significant milestone by securing the first certification of its automotive quality management system (QMS) for...

JIOS Aerogel® Secures New Investment from MegaChem to Fund its Aerogel and Thermal Blade® Plants

JIOS Aerogel has secured significant investment from the MegaChem Group (both the Thailand and Singapore listed entities), to fund the launch of its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.