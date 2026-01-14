JIOS Aerogel® Secures Hyundai Contract Through New Licensing Model

SINGAPORE, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JIOS Aerogel (JIOS), a global leader in silica aerogel technology, today announced that its Korean manufacturing licensee has secured a major contract to supply Thermal Blade® thermal runaway barriers for Hyundai and Kia's next-generation and Purpose Built Vehicle (PBV) models. This milestone represents the first contract delivered under JIOS's "Hub & Spoke" business model, which licenses the production of finished thermal barriers to experienced automotive suppliers located near end customers.

The contract was awarded following a formal Hyundai Motor Group tender. Mass production is scheduled to commence in June 2027, spanning a projected 12-year period. JIOS anticipates significant order volumes over the mid-to-long term as Hyundai expands its electric vehicle lineup. This partnership validates JIOS's technology at the highest tier of the automotive industry while ensuring long-term, predictable revenue through its regional manufacturing network.

Introduced in 2025, the "Hub & Spoke" model centralizes core aerogel powder production at JIOS's Korea facility (the Hub) to maintain strict quality and cost controls. These proprietary powders are then supplied to a global network of licensees (the Spokes) who handle high-volume Thermal Blade® manufacturing. This structure allows JIOS to support regional supply chains and meet localized production requirements without the capital intensity of building and operating multiple downstream assembly plants worldwide.

"By separating upstream powder production from downstream assembly, JIOS can scale revenue without repeated heavy investment in new facilities," said Stephen Kang, CEO and Co-Founder of JIOS. "Our licensees manage the local assembly footprint, allowing JIOS to build a global network that scales faster than our vertically integrated peers. This capital-efficient approach preserves our resources for high-value technology development while ensuring our business grows in lockstep with global EV demand."

With facilities in Singapore and Korea, JIOS is strategically positioned to help automakers reduce dependence on traditional supply chains. "Our footprint aligns with the industry trend of localized manufacturing close to final assembly points," added James Lee, Chairman and Co-Founder. "We are delighted that our first licensee has secured this contract with Hyundai. This success provides a proven blueprint as we finalize similar partnerships with manufacturers in other key automotive regions."

JIOS Aerogel (JIOS) is the world's leading manufacturer of silica aerogel powder. Headquartered in Singapore, the company was founded in 2013 to pioneer a new process that dramatically lowers the cost of aerogel production. JIOS is on a mission to accelerate the adoption of aerogels to improve the safety and performance of electric-vehicle (EV) batteries. Recognised globally as the premier technology for mitigating thermal runaway in lithium-ion batteries, aerogels provide an ultra-thin insulation layer between battery cells, offering exceptional thermal protection at high temperatures. For more information, visit www.jiosaerogel.com.