Jiro Personalizes ASCO Journals and Guideline Content for Every Oncologist

Jiro uses real-world data from each clinician's practice to generate personalized takeaways and suggested actions from journal content, and enrich guideline-driven clinical answers.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiro Health today announced a multi-year content agreement with Wolters Kluwer Health, publisher of the American Society of Clinical Oncology's (ASCO®) JCO family of journals. Clinical evidence from ASCO's journals, including guideline articles, will now be integrated into Jiro's Practice Intelligence platform and delivered proactively based on the patients clinicians treat, the therapies they prescribe, and the signals showing up in their practice.

Oncology advances at an extraordinary pace. New therapies, landmark studies, and evolving standards of care emerge continuously across nearly every tumor type. ASCO's journals capture much of that progress, including clinical practice guidelines grounded in the latest research. The challenge is not access to that information. It's knowing which new findings matter most for the patients sitting in front of you today.

Jiro closes that gap by connecting trusted evidence with another source of intelligence: real-world data on how similar patients are being treated. Together, these sources give oncologists a more complete, timely, and personalized view of the clinical decision at hand.

"ASCO is the gold standard in oncology," said Greg Field, Co-Founder and CEO of Jiro. "Most platforms still put that knowledge behind a search bar. Jiro connects ASCO content to each clinician's own practice data, so the right evidence can surface when, or even before, it's needed. That changes the model from reactive to proactive."

Discover automatically surfaces relevant JCO content, including clinical trials, editorial commentary, and emerging evidence, matched to each clinician's patient population. For every article, Jiro generates personalized clinical takeaways, practice implications, and suggested actions that show why the content matters for the patients they treat.

Consult incorporates relevant ASCO guideline articles into clinical answers alongside peer-reviewed evidence and real-world data. The result is a single answer that connects what the literature recommends with how comparable patients are being treated and what clinicians are seeing in their own practice. CME is earned as clinicians engage with the platform.

Imagine an oncologist managing a growing cohort of HER2-positive breast cancer patients recently started on trastuzumab deruxtecan. Before ordering the next round of labs, Discover has already surfaced the latest JCO research on cardiac monitoring intervals, emerging toxicity signals, and updated dosing commentary.

Later that week, a patient presents with unexpected pulmonary symptoms. The clinician opens Consult, describes the case, and receives an answer informed by ASCO guideline articles together with real-world data from similar patients.

This is Practice Intelligence in action: trusted literature, clinical experience, and real-world evidence working together to support more informed decisions in the moments that matter.

"Trusted, high-quality evidence is foundational to responsible innovation in clinical decision support," said Rafael Sidi, SVP and GM for Health Research at Wolters Kluwer Health. "By making authoritative journal content available through Jiro's platform, we are helping clinicians connect with relevant medical evidence more efficiently and bring trusted knowledge closer to the point of care. We're pleased to work with Jiro as they pioneer actionable and personalized AI oncology solutions to help clinicians at the front lines of cancer care."

"In hematology, the pace of change is relentless: new agents, updated sequencing, shifting standards of care across a dozen malignancies," said Shaji Kumar, MD, hematologist and a member of Jiro's Clinician Advisory Board. "Staying current isn't a matter of motivation; it's a matter of bandwidth. Bringing ASCO content into Jiro changes that equation. The right evidence can reach you, shaped by the patients you're actually treating."

Jiro is available now at www.jirohealth.com, in the Apple App Store, and is free for all verified clinicians in the United States.

About Jiro

Jiro turns real-world practice data into personalized clinical, operational, and financial intelligence for clinicians, benchmarked against peers and updated continuously. Jiro is HIPAA compliant, SOC 2 certified, and offers accredited CME. For more information, visit www.jirohealth.com.

SOURCE Jiro Health