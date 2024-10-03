JIRPET Brings innovation to U.S. Pet Care with the F1 Pet Hair Dryer Cabin

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jirpet, a leading pet care company in Asia, officially entered the U.S. market on October 1, 2024. With a focus on advanced technology and innovative solutions, Jirpet aims to make pet grooming more efficient and accessible for both pet owners and professionals.

From concept to creation, the F1's 11 innovative features redefine pet care. How can this versatile tool streamline operations for both pet families and businesses, setting a new standard in the industry?

Jirpet is proud to announce the launch of its flagship F1 pet drying cabin, now available through Amazon US and the official Jirpet website. By utilizing these two platforms, Jirpet ensures that American pet owners and professional groomers can easily access the F1 drying cabin and other innovative grooming products. Both Amazon and the official website provide a streamlined shopping experience, offering comprehensive product details, educational resources, and exclusive offers designed to meet the needs of U.S. customers.

Since its founding in 2017, Jirpet has expanded into over 40 countries, supporting more than 50 international pet competitions and caring for 8 million pets worldwide. Trusted by 60,000 pet stores and breeders, Jirpet has positioned itself as a leader in professional pet care. Despite being a newcomer to the U.S. market, the company has already secured a remarkable 70% share of the Asian commercial market.

Jirpet holds 20 patents and has been honored with the prestigious 2024 Muse Gold Award, recognizing its excellence in design and commitment to innovation in the pet care industry. Despite rapid growth, Jirpet maintains a strong foundation supported by a dedicated R&D team of over 10 experts who have developed a diverse portfolio of more than 50 products. By integrating the entire process from research and development to manufacturing and delivery, Jirpet ensures that its products consistently meet the highest quality standards. To better serve its U.S. customers, Jirpet has strategically established a fully operational warehouse in the United States, enabling more efficient delivery, faster order fulfillment, and comprehensive after-sales support, ultimately enhancing the overall customer experience.

Jirpet's R&D team emphasizes that "Our drying cabin is equipped with variable frequency temperature control to maintain the ideal environment inside. It also incorporates dual chips that provide real-time monitoring of pets' drying status and condition, ensuring their safety throughout the entire process."

The F1 pet hair dryer cabin is designed to revolutionize pet care, offering rapid drying, multifunctionality, low noise, and high safety standards. This innovative solution effectively addresses common drying challenges through advanced technology, ensuring a stress-free experience for both pets and their owners. With features like ultra-fast airspeed, automatic dehumidification, and optimal breathability through circulation ventilation, the F1 releases 150 million negative ions to promote healthier-looking fur. Additionally, it provides a quick 10-minute air bath that efficiently eliminates dust and odors without the need for water. With the success of the F1, Jirpet is not only setting a new standard in pet grooming but also committing to ongoing innovations in the industry.

As Jirpet makes its debut in the U.S. market, it is excited to bring innovative solutions to American pet owners and professional groomers for the first time, demonstrating a strong commitment to quality and convenience. Explore a new level of pet grooming by visiting Jirpet's website or finding products on Amazon U.S.!

