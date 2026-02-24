JIS in Miami Beach Set to Serve as Spring's Best Buying Moment for the Jewelry Trade

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As international jewelry trade continues to evolve, the JIS Show (Jewelers International Showcase) in Miami Beach, FL is reinforcing its position as the leading global sourcing hub connecting the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. JIS Spring, taking place March 8 – 10 in Miami Beach, a city long recognized as a crossroads for commerce and culture, brings together a uniquely international mix of buyers and exhibitors at a moment when cross-border trade has never been more critical.

Trying on jewelry. Image courtesy of Jewelers International Showcase (JIS)

The JIS Spring show, taking place at the Miami Beach Convention Center, is timed for new season trends and functions as a restocking ground for the global jewelry business. Retailers, manufacturers, and wholesalers from across the Americas and beyond use the show as a strategic meeting point, drawn by Miami's accessibility, infrastructure, and deep ties to Latin American and Caribbean markets. For many international buyers, Miami has become the preferred alternative to sourcing in Europe or Asia, offering, proximity and cultural fluency.

The 2026 JIS Spring show is gearing up for a successful event with participation from buyers in Latin America, the Caribbean and locally showing a positive trend - reinforcing their need for new inventory.

"The Spring show in Miami Beach allows us to connect jewelry retailers and suppliers in one centralized hub," says Sara McDonough, Event Director for JIS Events. "The timing and location create a perfect destination for a unique community, made up of local boutique stores in Florida, buyers gearing up for travel and tourism in the Caribbean, and designers across the Americas. This is the show that the jewelry trade industry trusts for immediate delivery and secure transactions."

International and Latin American jewelry trade professionals attend JIS from across Central and South America, the Caribbean, and other global markets to restock and replenish inventory. Vendor and brand discovery provides a diverse range of product, spanning from silver and fashion pieces, fine jewelry collections, well-known brands and more. This year, nearly half of the attendees note silver and fashion products to be of interest in their sourcing and discovery goals.

What's New at JIS Miami? The Spring show introduces several exciting additions, including the Accessories & Gifts Pavilion which expands beyond jewelry, offering lifestyle pieces and curated gift finds that complement fine jewelry assortments and support broader retail strategies. Additionally, the Brands Pavilion will be on the show floor, spotlighting both up-and-coming designers and established names to give retail buyers direct access to the newest trends shaping their stores. Within this new pavilion, pop up conversations coined "On Trend with JIS" will feature conversations that focus on trends, covering topics such as what's going on with metals to bridal style and beyond. The show will also kick off with an opening-night Welcome Reception on March 8, themed "Sail and Socialize," a nod to Miami's deep-rooted cruise industry and JIS's longstanding ties to that market. Additionally, a wave of new exhibitors will make their Spring debut in Miami Beach as their first-quarter selling marketplace, including David Kord, Hoover & Strong, Crislu, Orolink, and more.

As the upcoming edition approaches, the JIS Spring show continues to position itself as a critical destination for buyers and exhibitors seeking international reach, efficient sourcing, well-timed restocking, and insight into cross-border jewelry commerce. Retailers, wholesale buyers, attending professionals and members of the media are invited to register here. Learn more about the qualifications to attend JIS here, and visit the JIS Show website to learn more about exhibiting.

About Jewelers International Showcase (JIS)

In 1979, JIS (Jewelers International Showcase) launched its first trade-only jewelry show. Four decades later, the JIS brand continues to bring together an array of leading worldwide manufacturers and wholesalers ready to market and sell their products and services to thousands of trade-only jewelry attendees from Latin America, the Caribbean, the United States, and beyond. JIS Shows are the premier events for immediate at-show delivery. Each event is strategically produced around the seasonal buying needs of retailers and their customers.

All JIS shows are produced by RX USA, the world's leading event organizer, with more than 350 events in 25 countries. For additional information on all JIS Events, visit jisshow.com.

About RX

RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organizations. With a presence in 25 countries across 42 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com.

SOURCE Jewelers International Showcase (JIS)