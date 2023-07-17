JISULIFE Celebrates World's No.1 Portable Fan Brand

JISULIFE

17 Jul, 2023, 11:00 ET

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JISULIFE, the world leading portable fan brand, proudly announced today that the they got the position of world's No.1 portable fan brand in terms of global sales revenue in 2022 and their proportion of sales from portable fans exceeds 50% of the brand's overall sales revenue. This achievement strengthens JISULIFE's position as the world's leading portable fan brand.

Jisulife-The world's No.1 portable fan brand in terms of global sales revenue in 2022
JISULIFE entered the portable fan market in 2016 by providing a superior solution with innovative and environmentally friendly devices for the personal space. Then With rapid growth, JISULIFE has achieved a significant sales volume breakthrough that exceeds 10 million pieces. JISULIFE has clinched the prestigious title of the world's No. 1 portable fan brand for two consecutive years in terms of global sales revenue in 2021 and 2022. Today, JISULIFE is a leading portable fan brand in the world, having consistently delivered cutting-edge cooling solutions to a diverse range of customers around the world.

JISULIFE's success can be attributed to its extensive distribution network, which utilizes cross-border e-commerce channels to reach more than 40 countries across the globe. Moreover, JISULIFE's commitment to excellence has earned them the trust of over 300 business partners. This expansive reach ensures that customers worldwide have access to JISULIFE's high-quality USB fans, enabling them to combat the sweltering heat with ease and comfort.

Starting today, JISULIFE will organize all of its products into four different categories. Each category will offer different use cases and make it easier for consumers to find the right product for their cooling needs.

Handheld Fan Series  https://jisulife.com/collections/handheld-fan
Neck Fan Series  https://jisulife.com/collections/neck-fan-hub
Table Fan Series  https://jisulife.com/collections/table-fan-hub
Clip-on Fan Series  https://jisulife.com/collections/clipfan

"At JISULIFE, we are dedicated to offering a better solution with creative and sustainable gadgets for personal space to our consumers. Being recognized as the world's No. 1 portable fan brand for two consecutive years is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence," said Leo Chen at JISULIFE. "We are immensely proud of this achievement and will continue to push boundaries to meet and exceed our customers' expectations."

As a global leader in portable fans, JISULIFE remains at the forefront of technology and design, constantly striving to enhance the cooling experience for consumers worldwide. With a focus on customer satisfaction and a reputation for reliability, JISULIFE aims to continue its expansion and innovation in the years to come.

About JISULIFE

Shenzhen Jisu Technology Co., Ltd. was established in 2016. It is a global innovative technology company and a "National High-Tech Enterprise" as well as a "Specialized and sophisticated enterprise" in Shenzhen.

The company was founded by a group of senior industrial designers and is based on the concept of "minimalist aesthetics, with "user needs" as the starting point, adhering to "rational and practical" design, integrating fashion" and technology," to provide users with cooling, humidification, heating, and other air and tactile comfort products.

For further information about JISULIFE and its range of portable fans, please visit https://jisulife.com/.

Media Contact:
Albert Ou
[email protected]com

SOURCE JISULIFE

