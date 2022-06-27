Jisun Sunny Fisher to Release Her New Book, The Bodhi Blueprint: Ultimate Freedom! Master Your Fears and Live Life on Purpose

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. J released her new book, The Bodhi Blueprint on June 26, 2022. Praised as a "compelling integration of psychology and spirituality," and "an astonishing book filled with equal parts magic, enlightenment and love," the messages in this book are for people who desire to live life fully, defying the status quo.

"Never compromise what makes you feel alive… Keep your gaze in this direction at all times or you may bear the cost of a life spent but never lived." -- The Bodhi Blueprint: Ultimate Freedom! Master Your Fears and Live Life on Purpose

The Bodhi Blueprint Jisun Sunny Fisher, PhD

A culmination of formative psychology research and mind-bending spiritual work, The Bodhi Blueprint precisely pinpoints:

Why we get stuck in self-defeating patterns + limiting beliefs,

The three fundamental human fears to overcome if we want to courageously remove all barriers and self-made handicaps towards happiness and peace,

The process of manifesting an epic, most authentic life towards clarity, confidence, and conviction.

"I've already read your intro twice. It's absolutely beautiful. I cannot wait to read the rest. It's just wow, and brings tears to my eyes again… everything resonates," says Matt Eisenhauer, author of The Healthy Snacker's Guide to Japan.

"A compelling integration of psychology and spirituality for those on a journey to serve humanity. You may discover your deep purpose here in a whole new way," says Lisa Miller, Ph.D., NYT Bestselling Author of The Spiritual Child and #1 National Bestseller The Awakened Brain.

"Unveils the missing link between our dream life and the reality we are confronted with every day. In this inspirational, soul-stirring book, readers will discover positive psychological concepts and practices crafted to transform their lives… It is as thought-provoking as it is insightful, a book that will challenge anyone to rise above mediocrity and reach for higher levels of growth and success without losing touch with who they are meant to be."

-Readers' Favorite

ABOUT THE BOOK

PRICE: $9.99 (kindle) and $18.95 (paperback)

PAGES: 354

ISBN: 979-8-9859160-0-3, 979-8-9859160-1-0

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

JISUN SUNNY FISHER, Ph.D., MA, CHt, CAPP, is a licensed psychologist and happiness coach on a mission to help humanity evolve by guiding you to rediscover how to fall in love with life again. With graduate degrees from Columbia University and the University of Connecticut, Dr. J has been featured in Thrive Global, Bustle, Goalcast, and more. She loves exploring nature with her pups, diving into eureka moments, and making annual trips to her beloved land of Hawai'i. If you catch her cooking in the kitchen, run the other way!

Jisun Sunny Fisher, PhD

Licensed Psychologist, Happiness Coach and Author

[email protected]

201-615-5479

