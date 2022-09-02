Jitjatjo, Multinational HCM Technology Platform, Listed as A Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Workforce Management Applications

Jitjatjo was recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2022 report for its workforce management product, Network.

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jitjatjo, a disruptive workforce management and internal talent marketplace for contingent labor, has announced that it has been identified as a Representative Vendor in the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Workforce Management Applications.1 Jitjatjo, the Human Capital Management (HCM) technology company, was named as a Representative WFM Vendor Headquartered in the Americas. According to Gartner, "Application leaders can use this Market Guide to identify suitable vendors."

Jitjatjo

Gartner highlights that "Workforce management applications can transform business and HR operations by supporting new ways of working. However, the market remains fragmented by requirements that are specific to each industry, use case and country." With the major shift in talent demanding flexible work and instant payments, industry leaders are implementing technology that provides measurable data for HR, including schedules, time worked, pay, leave, absences and other critical metrics. Tools included with Jitjatjo's Network solution ensure employers optimize their resourcing and workforce needs, without compromising service quality or compliance.

According to Gartner, "by 2025, 80% of large enterprises with hourly workers will have invested in WFM to support the employee experience and/or digital workplace initiatives." Jitjatjo understands that businesses need next-gen WFM solutions to dynamically distribute labor and measure workforce performance in real time to stay competitive in an always changing labor market.

"For flexible-work models to succeed, businesses need to embrace change management and adopt advanced WFM technology that leverages the power of the cloud and A.I. to automate matching of open shifts with the best available talent from both internal and external labor pools," says Tim Chatfield / Jitjatjo Co-Founder & CEO. "Being named as a Representative Vendor is encouraging as we continue our commitment to providing businesses the real-time visibility and control required to operate confidently, while giving workers more control over their time."

1Gartner, "Market Guide For Workforce Management Applications,"Sam Grinter, Ron Hanscome, Kelsie Marian, Ranadip Chandra," [29 July 2022].

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Jitjatjo:

Since 2015, Jitjatjo has developed workforce management and talent marketplace solutions that empower organizations with frontline workers to embrace flexible labor, scale service quality, and enhance compliance. Network by Jitjatjo is a gig-work platform for internal and external labor that leverages A.I. and Empathic Intelligence to transform the way people work, optimize resourcing, and increase productivity. Learn more about the dynamic distribution of work at jitjatjo.com

Media Contact:

Bradley Public Relations & Marketing

Bob Bradley

Publicist

‪949.274.9651

[email protected]

Jitjatjo

Brittany Valente

Senior Marketing Manager

212.235.1234

[email protected]

SOURCE Jitjatjo