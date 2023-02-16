Jitjatjo, Multinational HCM Technology Platform, Secures Partnership With Israeli HR Leader Maof Group

Maof Group and Jitjatjo partner to establish a multi-million dollar strategic alliance to drive HR innovation, optimization, and launch a ground-breaking Talent Marketplace in Israel.

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jitjatjo , a disruptive workforce management (WFM) and internal talent marketplace for contingent labor, has announced an agreement with Maof Group, one of Israel's largest Human Resources companies. The partnership empowers Maof with Jitjatjo's Network Human Capital Management (HCM) technology platform, providing exponential growth potential and improvements for current manual HR processes. Network is Jitjatjo's white-label platform that will power—GetJob—Maof's contingent labor marketplace launching mid 2023.

Network leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) to streamline complex HR processes, enabling Maof's customers to access contingent labor on demand, 24x7, with real-time performance analytics, and provide flexible work opportunities to Maof's candidates. Network will be deeply integrated with Maof core SAP-Finance and Payroll systems to support automation and full-scale digital transformation.

Maof, as one of the most successful Israeli Employment Agency and Human Resources company, has helped Olim Chadashim, a support program to assist new immigrants with their transition to making Aliyah in Israel, explore and secure work with new citizens since 2014. Maof Human Resources centers proudly provide a robust range of HR services for the community, which includes more than 3,500 employers in a diverse range of industries. With unemployment in Israel on a decline, the national gig economy continues to grow as residents lean into new preferences, including part-time flexible work, and short-term contract jobs. Network by Jitjatjo will bolster the already powerful tools and resources that Maof offers, driving employment opportunities to new levels for 2023 and beyond.

"The opportunities Maof creates for the current and future residents of Israel is unrivaled, and Jitjatjo is honored to be aligned with a company with such an incredible core purpose, that cares so deeply for its workforce and clients. This partnership is a very exciting milestone for Jitjatjo and further validation of our hard work, dedication to our human betterment mission, and commitment to our vision to transform the way people work."

- Tim Chatfield, Co-Founder // CEO of Jitjatjo

"Our partnership with Jitjatjo will open new doors for efficiency optimization and marks an exciting next step towards a new era of HR services for the Israeli community. We are thrilled to see what the future holds as we integrate their AI technology and next-gen HCM platform into our operations. Their team has been a pleasure to work with, and we look forward to a fruitful relationship."

- Yaniv Nadler, Co-Founder of Maof

About Jitjatjo:

Since 2015, Jitjatjo has developed workforce management and talent marketplace solutions that empower organizations with frontline workers to embrace flexible labor, scale service quality, and enhance compliance. Network by Jitjatjo is a gig-work platform for internal and external labor that leverages A.I. and Empathic Intelligence to transform the way people work, optimize resourcing, and increase productivity. Learn more about the dynamic distribution of work at jitjatjo.com .

About Maof Group:

Since 1999, Maof Group has provided innovative and breakthrough human capital solutions to the private and public sector. Maof has established extensive experience and an exceptional reputation in all fields of the human resources world in Israel, including; placement, recruitment, managed services, outsourcing services, occupational assessment, employment, employee training, guidance and counseling, and individual accompaniment for job seekers. maof-hr.co.il

