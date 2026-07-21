Jito Labs Launches JTX, A Platform Purpose-Built for Professional Traders

Solana's leading infrastructure provider opens its trading platform to the public.

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jito, the team behind the execution infrastructure at the core of the Solana network, today announced the public launch of JTX, its self-custodial, Solana-native trading platform, giving traders direct access to the same infrastructure that powers a majority of Solana's 250M+ daily transactions.

JTX Logo

The platform launches with spot trading for tokens and RWAs, along with a full suite of professional-grade order tools, including resting limit orders, automated execution, and conditional orders, giving traders access to the best possible order execution. It supports all assets on Solana, including cbBTC, SOL, HYPE, memecoins, and tokenized real world assets such as equities and ETFs. Additional support for perpetual futures, prediction markets, and a native mobile app are on the roadmap for deployment on JTX.

"Over the past four years, Jito has powered the Solana ecosystem, building the execution infrastructure that the network's trading activity runs on. JTX takes that same infrastructure and puts it directly in the hands of traders for the first time. It combines self-custody with execution tools that have typically only been available through more advanced trading platforms. Users hold their own keys, settlement happens onchain, and there are no custody tradeoffs," said Lucas Bruder, Co-Founder and CEO of Jito Labs.

As tokenized assets and stablecoin adoption have grown, more serious trading activity has moved onto Solana, but the tools available to traders have not kept pace. Execution on most Solana trading interfaces still lags behind what professional traders expect from centralized exchanges, forcing a tradeoff between self-custody and performance. JTX is built to close that gap, bringing the execution quality of a professional trading platform to a self-custodial, onchain environment, and prepare Solana for the next wave of capital coming onchain.

Recent industry milestones include:

Spot DEX Market Share & Volume: Solana led all blockchains in decentralized exchange (DEX) spot trading, capturing 54% of global market share and averaging $425 billion in monthly volume during the first half of 2026. (Bird Eye)

led all blockchains in exchange (DEX) spot trading, capturing 54% of global market share and averaging $425 billion in monthly volume during the first half of 2026. (Bird Eye) Tokenized Real-World Assets (RWAs): RWAs on Solana hit roughly $3.3 billion by early July 2026. Tokenized equity trading alone accounted for $5.77 billion in spot volume during Q2 2026, more than seven times the volume from the second half of 2025. (TradingView/NewsBTC, Solana Daily/X)

"Demand for tokenized assets and a professionalized interface on Solana has grown considerably, driven by deeper liquidity and a maturing set of onchain products," said Kevin Beardsley, Head of Product for JTX. "JTX gives traders a platform built specifically for that environment, offering execution quality that matches what they expect on centralized exchanges, without giving up self-custody."

JTX charges a fee on each trade. 80% of that revenue goes to the Jito DAO to buy back and burn JTO, permanently removing it from circulation. The remaining 20% goes to referrers based on the trading activity they or their referrals generate. This is separate from JitoSOL, where staking fees go to the validators running BAM.

JTX joins the Jito Block Engine, JitoSOL, BAM, and the JTO governance token as part of Jito's product suite, extending the protocol's existing fee-sharing model into self-custodial trading.

JTX is now available at jtx.com.

About Jito Network

Jito Network is Solana's Market Layer -- the execution, capital, and incentives protocols that allow the onchain economy to function. These protocols include BAM, Solana's next-generation block building infrastructure built to support Internet Capital Markets; JTX, Jito's professional trading desk, which brings institutional-grade market access infrastructure directly to users; JitoSOL, the ideal currency for ICM; and JTO, Jito's value-capture token that benefits from Solana's growth and governs Jito's decision making.

Media Contact:

M Group Strategic Communications (on behalf of the Jito Network)

[email protected]

SOURCE Jito