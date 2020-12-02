Jitsu Raises $2 Million Seed Financing to Launch Open-Core Platform for Data Integration

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jitsu today announced the launch of their open-source data integration and event collection service and $2M in Seed funding, led by Costanoa Ventures with participation from YCombinator, The House Fund, and SignalFire. Jitsu addresses the needs of companies wanting to collect their customer and app data without having to send it to a third party in a time when self hosting, data security, and privacy are taking center stage.

Digital analytics are what are used to understand and optimize user experiences and improve business outcomes. According to Forrester , the top analytics technology attribute that affects consideration is if it unifies user behavior across platforms in a privacy-safe way. Jitsu was built to match these needs. It joins the new ecosystem of cloud-based data solutions enabling the modern data stack.

Jitsu co-founders, Peter Wysinski and Vladimir Klimontovich, were previous CTOs who understand how difficult it is to build and maintain internal data integration systems having done it themselves. They saw the need for an easier and more transparent way to collect user and product event data and send it into modern data warehouses. It is why they started http://eventnative.org/ as an open source project.

"Since beginning EventNative just three months ago, the number of developers deploying our software has grown 16% week over week for the last two months," stated Peter Wysinski, Cofounder and CEO of Jitsu. "This momentum demonstrates how much need there is to make it easier for developers to send data to their data warehouse in their own environment."

Jitsu is the hosted version of EventNative that also includes pre-built connectors as well as combines batch-based and event-based integrations into one platform. It replaces the need to configure multiple tools and is optimized for the high performance requirements of time series data collection. Its data integration solution can be run in a managed environment on Jitsu Cloud or self hosted on a company's own infrastructure. It can easily be dropped in to replace proprietary analytics solutions such as Google and Segment.

"We went with Jitsu because they can handle large amounts of time series data and pull it into our data warehouse. As we grow and add more devices, we know they can handle the scale," said Elliott Weinberg, Carleton Energy.

With its funding, Jitsu will accelerate product development and hiring.

"Peter and Vladimir both solved the problem of ingesting large volumes of event data with low latency as founders and CTOs at their previous companies. They are pure technologists and have designed Jitsu with a developer first mind-set and a focus on data privacy," said Tony Liu, Investor at Costanoa Ventures.

Jitsu is an open-source data integration and event collection platform for data teams that includes pre-built connectors and combines batch-based and event-based integrations. Jitsu addresses the needs of companies wanting to collect their customer and app data without having to send it to a third party in a time when self hosting, data security, and privacy are taking center stage. The company is 100% distributed and is hiring. For more information, please visit https://jitsu.com/ .

Costanoa Ventures backs tenacious and thoughtful founders who change how business gets done. Costanoa seeks to be a long-term partner to entrepreneurs building durable companies leveraging data to solve complex business problems. For more information, please visit www.costanoavc.com.

