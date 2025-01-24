Jiu Zhang Holding: Actively Practicing Green Development and Moving Towards a Sustainable Future Path

SHANGHAI, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of the introduction of the ESG (Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance) concept by the United Nations Global Compact, and globally ESG is becoming a core driver for sustainable development. With the daunting challenges of global climate change and the advancement of the Sustainable Development Goals, governments, corporations and investors are integrating ESG into their key strategic and policy frameworks.

The concept and practice of ESG has become a broad consensus and a guide to action for the whole society, and the ultimate goal of enterprises as the main body of ESG practice is to realize a win-win situation in terms of both economic and social benefits. Jiu Zhang Holding Limited("Jiu Zhang Holding" or the "Company")grasps the opportunities of ESG under this perspective, and incorporates the environmental, social and governance factors into the process of corporate strategic decision-making and operational management, through the practical application of a combination of methods, establish a sustainable business model in the rapidly changing market environment, improve resource utilization, reduce corporate risks, improve social reputation, and enhance brand competitiveness and long-term value.

Breakthrough technology research and development innovation,

strengthen the position of leading enterprises

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Shanghai, Ms. Yang Xuying, the Founder&CEO of Jiu Zhang Holding, has nearly 20 years of experience in the field of digital marketing, and has led the company in the rapid development and precipitation accumulation of audio marketing services by virtue of her solid professional ability, keen market insights and the ability to adapt to changes. Today, Jiu Zhang Holding has become a leading online audio marketing service provider in China, dedicated to the deep integration of scene demand concept and digital media technology, to provide high-quality brand marketing growth solutions for customers across the industry.

With artificial intelligence technology as the core driving force, Jiu Zhang Holding takes the lead in using "AI Digital Marketing Algorithm Model" in the field of advertising and marketing, and has developed two core products, namely iVoice Digital Audio Intelligent Marketing Decision Platform and Actuarial Cube SaaS Platform, providing AI professional solutions covering the whole industry. Through cutting-edge audio research and development, intelligent algorithms and marketing automation, it integrates and optimizes redundant digital advertising resources, enhance the utilization efficiency and monetization ability of digital advertising, and help customers in various industries to achieve new leaps in business growth in their respective fields.

Green development is deeply rooted in our DNA,

actively practice science and technology for the good

Jiu Zhang Holding was founded in the wave of the Internet's development towards digitization and innovation, and the gene of green development is rooted in the company's blood. Over the years, the company has always taken into account the demands of stakeholders such as shareholders, customers, employees, universities and the public while developing itself, and has continued to create returns and value, actively respond to the market's expectations for the company's high-quality development, embracing ESG with scientific and technological innovation, and thus the strategy of "Taking the Right Path and the Broad Path" came into being and took it as a practice path.

We understand the important role of digital marketing growth and advanced technological innovation in promoting the process of green low-carbon transformation and upgrading, Therefore, under the guidance of our company's ESG strategy, Jiu Zhang Holding combines the latest demands of customers and partners in different industries for green development, as well as the world's leading online audio marketing technology and successful experience, to focus on building an ESG system with Jiu Zhang's characteristics, the concept of sustainable development is rooted in the whole process of the company's operation and management, so that ESG control efficiency and work effectiveness steadily increase.

After 17 years of vertical and horizontal development, Jiu Zhang Holding has cumulatively served more than 2,000 brand partners, and its core competitiveness lies in technological innovation and research and development capabilities, content marketing and creative interaction, accurate reach and effective communication, all-round services and support, and unique model and market adaptability, all of which not only highlight the deep heritage and strength of Jiu Zhang Holding in the field of digital marketing, but also reflect the comprehensive affirmation and important progress of the company's green operation and management.

Driven by the national policy guidance and the deepening of ESG, the digital advertising industry has become the only way to accelerate the green and low-carbon transformation. Relying on excellent technical strength and continuous research and development innovation, Jiu Zhang Holding has taken a solid step towards green development, however, this is by no means the end but a new starting point, in the future, we will continue to uphold the concept of sustainable development, continue to strengthen the ESG practice in all aspects, and contribute more to the creation of a green, low-carbon and sustainable digital advertising ecosystem.

