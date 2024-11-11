JIVA Technologies Partners with Kale Coin ($KALE) to Develop a Game-Changing Wellness and Sustainability Cryptocurrency

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiva Technologies (CSE: JIVA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) ("JIVA" or the "Company"), a leader in building niche online wellness communities and creating immersive physical environments announces a joint venture with Kale Coin, a cryptocurrency that is being created specifically for the wellness industry. With a mission to drive positive environmental change and support a lifestyle that promotes both personal and planetary well-being, Kale Coin has teamed up with JIVA to build its wellness-centered crypto ecosystem.

As part of the joint venture and in collaboration with tokenomics experts at Smart Chain, JIVA Technologies will lead the design and development of Kale Coin's entire crypto ecosystem. According to the company, Kale Coin is more than a cryptocurrency—it's a movement empowering individuals and businesses dedicated to wellness values, bringing a decentralized financial system to the wellness space. With a focus on environmental impact, community support, and alignment with sustainability-focused charities and animal welfare, Kale Coin aims to support users on their wellness journeys while fostering positive change for the planet. The company is planning for Kale Coin to have practical utilities that allow holders to make transactions at partnered wellness facilities, from plant-based restaurants to fitness centers. Additionally, the joint venture emphasizes a gamification component, enabling users to earn Kale Coins as rewards for healthy lifestyle choices, such as regular visits to wellness centers. It is anticipated that one of the token's core utilities will drive charitable donations to eco-friendly causes, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability.

It is expected that Kale Coin will launch as an ERC-20 token, compatible with any EVM-based blockchain. Initially, it will be available on decentralized exchanges (DEX) like Uniswap, with a portion of liquidity allocated for launch. A centralized exchange (CEX) listing is planned later in the token's roadmap. As development progresses, additional details will be shared in upcoming announcements.

"While our focus on joint ventures is just beginning, we couldn't be more excited to enter the crypto space with a token that aligns so closely with our values," said Lorne Rapkin, CEO of JIVA Technologies. "Kale Coin embodies everything we believe in—a dedication to wellness, community, and environmental impact. This is going to be an incredibly fulfilling project for our team, and we're eager to share more as it all comes to life."

Jiva Technologies is teaming up with entrepreneur and celebrity influencer Nemanja Golubovic, the visionary behind Kale My Name, to launch this new cryptocurrency in early 2025. With Nemanja's strong influence in the plant-based sector and a dedicated following of health-conscious enthusiasts, both parties are optimistic about attracting key partners and a vibrant user base.

Investor Relations Agreement

JIVA further announces that it has entered into a marketing agreement effective November 7, 2024 (the "Marketing Agreement") with Departures Capital Inc (Departures Capital"), a marketing company that provides investor relations services, including email marketing, lead generation, digital media, outsourced advertising and other related services to assist JIVA in raising public awareness of the Company and enhance its online presence in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

The term of the Marketing Agreement will be for six (6) months, commencing on November 7, 2024 and ending on May 7, 2025. As consideration for the provision of its services under the Marketing Agreement, Departures Capital will be entitled to a cash payment of $50,000 USD. JIVA will not grant any stock options or issue any other securities in connection with the Marketing Agreement.

Departures Capital is a company existing under the laws of the province of British Columbia (email: [email protected], phone number: 519-590-6985; Address: #1500-409 Granville St Vancouver, BC Canada V6C 1T2). Departures Capital is an arm's length service provider to the Company.

About JIVA Technologies

JIVA Technologies is dedicated to building niche online wellness communities and creating immersive physical environments. With a proven track record in e-commerce marketplaces, bolstered by expert UI/UX design and SEO, JIVA now focuses on joint ventures to support wellness brands in developing their online presence. The company owns and operates Bloombox Club, an online plant delivery marketplace serving the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, the Republic of Ireland, France, Spain, and Italy, as well as The Locavore Bar and Grill, a vibrant dining and gathering destination in Squamish, BC. Recently, JIVA became a shareholder in VEG House, a leader in the plant-based space, through a share exchange agreement. Committed to e-commerce, marketing, and wellness, JIVA's mission is to cultivate online communities of like-minded consumers through education and collaboration.

About Kale Coin

Kale Coin is currently under development as a blockchain-based currency focused on wellness and sustainability. This unique cryptocurrency is being designed to support a growing network of plant-based restaurants, fitness studios, wellness clubs, and other health-oriented establishments. Once launched, Kale Coin intends to allow users to earn rewards for making healthy lifestyle choices, growing their balance while supporting eco-conscious businesses. The company's vision is for each Coin earned or spent to enhance users' wellness journeys and contribute to charitable initiatives centered on sustainability. Kale Koin is all about building community, rewarding positive actions, and fostering connections between wellness-minded individuals and organizations. By supporting businesses with genuine sustainability goals, Kale Coin aims to create a lasting impact on both personal and planetary health.

Contact

Lorne Rapkin

Chief Executive Officer

(416) 419-1415

Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "likely", "should," "would," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "potential," "proposed," "estimate," "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, statements regarding the availability of Future Farm products, PlantX promotional events and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: receiving sufficient demand for the Offering; the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; the conflict in eastern Europe; having a limited operating history; the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained applicable herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by law.

