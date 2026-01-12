Jivox Raises Strategic Financing, Rebrands As DaVinci Commerce To Power The New Era Of Agentic Commerce Marketing

Saama Capital Founder Ash Lilani and Former Procter & Gamble Chief Innovation Officer Jerry Porter Join DaVinci Commerce Board of Directors

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVinci Commerce, formerly named Jivox, today announced that it has raised a strategic round of financing to invest in the growth of its AI-native DaVinci Commerce platform designed to help large global brands and commerce media networks scale consumer engagement and acquisition through agentic commerce marketing. This financing follows accelerating adoption of DaVinci Commerce, as large consumer goods and retail enterprises seek to deploy agentic AI to scale commerce marketing. DaVinci Commerce meets this demand with an agentic commerce marketing platform that brings together AI-powered commerce content optimization and agentic commerce media activation—automating campaign activation in minutes across commerce media networks through an architecture enforced by enterprise guardrails. DaVinci Commerce is recognized as a Top 50 innovation at the 2026 National Retail Federation (NRF) Innovators Showcase, highlighting its leadership in bringing agentic AI to commerce marketing.

Commerce media continues to be one of the fastest-growing segments in digital advertising, based on eMarketer's May 2025 forecast projecting U.S. commerce media ad spend at a 15.3% CAGR from 2025–2029. While eMarketer's forecast reflects the scale and pace of category growth, market adoption is widely understood to be shaped by broader industry dynamics, including the increasing convergence of commerce media, programmatic buying, and closed-loop measurement. At the same time, enterprises are rapidly adopting AI—and increasingly, agentic AI—to automate complex, multi-step workflows that previously required significant human coordination. DaVinci Commerce was designed from the ground up to operate at this intersection.

"Commerce media growth is no longer limited by media spend but constrained by the ability to handle speedy launches, multi-retailer complexity, and compliance," said Diaz Nesamoney, Founder & CEO of DaVinci Commerce. "We built the DaVinci Commerce platform from the ground up to be AI-native, enabling brands to lower the cost and complexity of creating and running commerce campaigns across multiple retail media networks while improving performance through personalized commerce ads—all with enterprise-grade guardrails. As demand for agentic commerce marketing continues to accelerate, we raised this round of financing to further invest in product innovation and expand our go-to-market efforts."

This round of investment in DaVinci Commerce is backed by a distinguished group of technology and enterprise leaders, including:

Saama Capital, a Silicon Valley venture capital firm focusing on AI and Commerce technologies as a key investment area.

a Silicon Valley venture capital firm focusing on AI and Commerce technologies as a key investment area. Amit Singhal , formerly Senior Vice President and Google Fellow who led Google's core search team for over 15 years, overseeing the development and quality of the company's search algorithms and shaping the evolution of Google Search.

, formerly Senior Vice President and Google Fellow who led Google's core search team for over 15 years, overseeing the development and quality of the company's search algorithms and shaping the evolution of Google Search. Sohaib Abbasi , a technology executive who served as CEO and Chairman of Informatica—where he led substantial growth. Sohaib was also part of the early founding team and held several executive leadership roles at Oracle. He has since served on multiple technology company boards and in senior advisory roles.

, a technology executive who served as CEO and Chairman of Informatica—where he led substantial growth. Sohaib was also part of the early founding team and held several executive leadership roles at Oracle. He has since served on multiple technology company boards and in senior advisory roles. Cosmos Nicolau, a senior engineering leader at Akamai, Fabric7, Google, GRAIL Bio and Neeva. As an early VP at Google he led teams that worked on search and cloud infrastructure, as well as consumer products including Shopping, News, Video, and Image Search.

DaVinci Commerce also announced that Ash Lilani, Founder and Managing Partner of Saama Capital, and Jerry Porter, who was recently Chief Research and Innovation Officer at Procter & Gamble Fabric & Homecare, have joined the board of directors. DaVinci Commerce's board also includes Greg Archibald, VP of Global Ad Sales at PayPal, and Robert Chatwani, President of DocuSign and was previously CMO of Atlassian and CMO of eBay North America.

"I am very excited to be teaming up with Diaz who is a seasoned serial entrepreneur with several prior successful ventures. AI is transforming the world of commerce marketing and DaVinci Commerce hit the market at exactly the right time when all enterprises are wanting to leverage AI to adapt to the rapidly changing consumer landscape of LLM-driven conversational commerce," said Ash Lilani of Saama Capital.

"CPG brands globally are seeing tremendous opportunity to leverage first-party consumer data and conversational signals to engage with and acquire customers in a personalized way," said Jerry Porter. "Prior to commerce media and LLM powered Agentic Commerce, brands were often flying blind with little visibility into or engagement with the actual purchase. DaVinci Commerce makes it easy for brands to engage consumers and connect the dots between exposure, discovery and purchase, delivering powerful insights to brands and personalized experiences to consumers."

DaVinci Commerce enables brands to operationalize agentic AI across commerce marketing through two core capabilities:

Commerce Content Optimization: Use AI to generate, optimize, and deliver ads and content for programmatic media, enabling personalization without sacrificing scale.

Use AI to generate, optimize, and deliver ads and content for programmatic media, enabling personalization without sacrificing scale. Commerce Media Activation: Launch AI-powered commerce media campaigns in under five minutes, dramatically reducing time-to-market while preserving brand, legal, and retailer guardrails.

Originally launched in August 2023, DaVinci Commerce now supports agentic shopping experiences that connect consumers directly with AI-driven shopping agents. Rather than sending users to crowded product landing pages, the platform generates personalized prompts and guided shopping conversations and discovery that help consumers evaluate options and complete purchases in real time—linking ad exposure to verified transaction data and incremental sales measurement.

The rebrand to DaVinci Commerce reflects the company's commitment to leading the next era of commerce marketing—one where AI agents work alongside humans to accelerate execution without sacrificing trust or control.

About DaVinci Commerce

DaVinci Commerce is an Agentic Commerce Marketing platform built for the next era of AI-powered commerce. Formerly Jivox, the company enables global brands and commerce media networks to use agentic AI to scale customer engagement and acquisition across digital and in-store commerce environments.

DaVinci Commerce brings together generative AI, agentic workflows, and enterprise guardrails to help enterprise customers move from creative to activation in minutes, not weeks. Its platform supports commerce content optimization, rapid commerce media activation, and agentic shopping experiences that connect marketing exposure to measurable sales outcomes.

Trusted by Nestlé, Diageo, Giant Eagle, Nordstrom, and many more, DaVinci Commerce delivers speed, scale, and precise personalization to make digital commerce a sales growth engine.

