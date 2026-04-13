JiYu Skin Announces Expansion into Longevity Skincare, Positioning as a Leading Korean Skincare Brand in the U.S. Market

American-Founded K-Beauty Brand Projects $100M in Revenue by 2026

MIAMI, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JiYu, a Korean skincare brand formulated and manufactured in South Korea, today announced its expansion into the emerging category of longevity-focused skincare, combining advanced Korean formulation with innovations in cellular skin health. As the global skincare market shifts toward preventative, science-backed approaches, JiYu is positioning itself at the intersection of Korean beauty and longevity.

JiYu Skincare (PRNewsfoto/JiYu Skin)

"The rest of the world is starting to catch up to what Korean skincare has always understood. Longevity is the next frontier — and we've been building toward it from the start." — Jen Chierotti, Co-Founder, JiYu

JiYu is a K-beauty brand formulated and manufactured in Korea, built for a global audience, with offices in Miami, Austin, and Seoul's Gangnam district. Founded by American female entrepreneurs, JiYu has become one of the fastest-growing K-beauty brands in the United States, tracking toward $100 million in revenue in 2026 on the back of triple-digit year-over-year growth.

WHERE KOREAN BEAUTY MEETS LONGEVITY

JiYu is built on the same principles that define the best Korean skincare: ingredient precision, skin health over time, and formulations that go deeper than the surface. But the brand has taken that philosophy somewhere most K-beauty brands haven't gone yet. Longevity.

The idea is that skin can be supported at the cellular level, not just the surface. JiYu brings Korean ingredient science and formulation precision to actives and delivery systems increasingly studied in cellular health research, working at the level of how skin actually repairs and regenerates over time. The brand integrates Korean ingredient innovation with emerging research in skin regeneration, barrier repair, and long-term skin health, extending the conversation from anti-aging skincare to skin longevity.

NAD+ is one example of that thinking in action, a coenzyme tied to cellular energy and repair processes, incorporated into formulations using advanced Korean delivery systems designed to improve bioavailability. Alongside this, JiYu's proprietary K8-Rejuvenate™ complex combines clinically studied ingredients including Snail Mucin, Centella Asiatica, Niacinamide, Alpha-Arbutin, and a multi-peptide complex to target multiple aspects of skin health simultaneously, from tone and texture to barrier strength. Rather than positioning individual hero ingredients, JiYu formulates its products as systems designed to work cohesively over time.

"The best anti-aging products in the world come out of Korea. JiYu exists to bring them to everyone everywhere." — Jen Chierotti, Co-Founder, JiYu

MADE IN KOREA, BUILT FOR WHAT'S NEXT

Every JiYu product is formulated and manufactured in South Korea by one of South Korea's leading cosmetics ODMs, whose clients include several of the world's most recognized luxury beauty brands. JiYu's Korea-based product development team maintains deep relationships within the Korean beauty supply chain, giving the brand access to active ingredients and delivery systems that require direct relationships within the Korean manufacturing ecosystem. The brand is actively growing its Seoul-based team, with ongoing hiring across product development, formulation, and market operations as part of its expanding Korean presence.

JiYu products are imported directly from South Korean manufacturing facilities to U.S. consumers, with no domestic reformulation, co-packing, or third-party repackaging at any stage. The formulas consumers receive are identical to what is developed and produced in Seoul.

JiYu products are manufactured to the highest international standards, holding certifications including CGMP, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 22716. The brand has committed a portion of its recent $6.5 million capital raise to independent clinical research, building the evidence base that the longevity skincare category will increasingly require.

"Korean formulation science has always been built around long-term skin health — that philosophy is in the DNA of how we develop every product. What JiYu is doing is bringing that depth of formulation to the longevity conversation happening in the West. No one else has really connected those two worlds yet at scale." — Jen Chierotti, Co-Founder, JiYu

GROWTH DRIVEN BY PRODUCT

JiYu's rise has been driven almost entirely by product performance and creator-led content rather than traditional marketing. With a strong presence across TikTok Shop, Amazon, and its own Shopify storefront at jiyuskin.com, with meaningful revenue contribution across all three platforms, the brand has built a loyal customer base through repeat purchase and word of mouth, a signal of both product efficacy and growing consumer alignment with its approach to skincare.

With five new products expected in 2026 — each building on the brand's longevity-driven formulation approach — JiYu is preparing for its next phase of growth, including retail distribution and direct entry into the South Korean market.

A NEW DIRECTION FOR SKINCARE

As consumers increasingly move toward preventative health, biohacking, and longevity-focused wellness, skincare is evolving alongside it. JiYu represents a shift in how beauty brands are built, combining global supply chain access, Korean formulation expertise, and a long-term view of skin health.

For a brand that launched with a clear thesis of K-beauty science meets longevity thinking, JiYu has found an audience that responds to both.

JiYu products are available at jiyuskin.com, Amazon, and TikTok Shop.

U.S. Offices: Miami, FL • Austin, TX

Seoul Office: 강남구 강남대로 354, 11F, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea

MEDIA CONTACT

JiYu Skincare

[email protected] • jiyuskin.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2954201/JiYu_Skincare.jpg

SOURCE JiYu Skin