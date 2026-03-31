J&J Exterminating Reminds Residents to prepare for Termite Swarm Season

BATON ROUGE, La., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With Spring in full bloom and warmer weather in place, J&J Exterminating reminds residents that Native subterranean termites are already swarming and Formosan subterranean termite swarms are not far behind. "Swarm" is the term used to describe the annual event in nature where both species of termite send out large numbers of winged reproductives to establish new colonies.

Native termites typically begin swarming in March on warm, sunny afternoons and will continue to swarm periodically until the end of May. Formosan termite swarms start as early as April and continue through June, with a peak in early to mid May. Formosan termites swarm at dusk and prefer warm, humid, and windless evenings and may be seen in large numbers hovering around street lights.

After their flight, a male and female pair up, pinch off their wings and look for a suitable nesting site with moisture and food. In the newly dug nest, the pair begin to establish a new termite colony and identify food sources that will sustain the colony. Termites feed on cellulose materials such as dead or live trees, structural lumber inside a homes' walls, cardboard, and paper. In nature termites play an important role in helping to further break down decaying wood and return nutrients to the soil. Unfortunately, they cannot differentiate between a dead tree in the forest from the lumber that supports the walls and roof of your home.

During swarm season termites can be found on the outside or inside of structures. Homeowners and business owners should be concerned about the damage that a termite infestation can have on their property.

"A good rule of thumb is if you see a few termites crawling around on the window sill or floor, those could have gotten in through a crack. But if you see a lot of termites flying around inside, there's a good chance that the colony was already established on your structure and that swarm has come out of the wall or other woodwork. You would definitely need a thorough inspection to get that checked out," said Robert John III, COO of J&J Exterminating.

The damage that both species of subterranean termite can cause to structures is considerable. Mature Formosan termite colonies can contain millions of members and can cause structural damage to wood framing, wood flooring, and wooden roofing components much quicker than Native termites.

"Almost everyone has insurance on their property, and most policies do not cover damage from termites. The investment to protect your home from termites is small in relation to the value of what is most likely to be your largest asset," added Adam Woodard, Technical & Training Director of J&J Exterminating.

To reduce the chances of Formosan swarmers being attracted to your property and help reduce the amount of cellulose material around your home, J&J recommends the following preventative measures:

Limit outdoor lighting during the evening when Formosan swarmers may be active. Also close curtains or blinds at night to reduce the amount of light from the inside that is visible on the outside.

Repair leaky faucets on the exterior and remediate standing water issues close to the foundation.

Remove wood debris, firewood, and anything else that may be stacked against the side of your home.

Keep mulch at least 12 inches away from the foundation of your home. Place gravel next to the foundation and then begin the mulch bed.

While these and other efforts can be helpful in reducing the chances of a termite infestation, a professional inspection and treatment plan remains the most effective defense against subterranean termites. J&J Exterminating offers comprehensive termite inspections and tailored protective and curative solutions for homes and businesses. Our experienced team utilizes the latest technology, proven termite treatments, ongoing monitoring, and superior customer service to help protect homes and businesses all year long. Contact us today for a free consultation.

About J&J Exterminating

The company was founded in 1959, in Crowley, LA, by Robert John Sr. and his brother Harry, an entomologist. Neither had experience in the pest control industry. The two brothers got their start by knocking on doors and asking for business. Robert Jr., now president of J&J, says, "I grew up in the business, working at the company summers, evenings and weekends. In 1984, after graduating from the University of Southwestern Louisiana, I joined the business full-time, and have strived to carry on the professionalism that my father instilled in me."

Contact:

Blair Jenkins

***@jjext.com

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/13136609

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SOURCE J&J Exterminating