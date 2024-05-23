J&J GREEN PAPER, A MIAMI-BASED COMPANY, ANNOUNCES THE IMPLEMENTATION OF ITS GAMECHANGING SUSTAINABLE PACKAGING INITIATIVE JANUS® IN PARTNERSHIP WITH ARCOS DORADOS, THE LARGEST MC DONALD'S INDEPENDENT FRANCHISEE IN THE WORLD

J&J Green Paper Commends Arcos Dorados for moving towards a more sustainable future.

The largest McDonald's franchise in the world that operates the brand in Argentina began to implement a change in the primary bags and wrappers of hamburgers.

JANUS ® is an all-natural coating that creates a barrier to grease, water and oxygen when applied to paper for food packaging, like wrap paper, boxes, cups, utensils, K-cups, and straws.

The organic JANUS compound is 100% biodegradable, backyard compostable, repulpable and recyclable.

JANUS replaces the current coating standard – petroleum-derived polyethylene – offering a solution to single-use plastics and PFAS chemicals, each a well-known health and environmental hazard.

MIAMI, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark move poised to transform the fast-food industry, J&J Green Paper is proud to announce that its revolutionary JANUS® technology is being used by Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc., the world's largest independent McDonald's franchisee, and a local packaging supplier, in Argentina.

As stated in Arcos Dorado's press release: "By taking action together, no matter how small it may seem, we can achieve a great impact and a sustainable future. Every little action contributes. That's why Arcos Dorados Argentina, the largest McDonald's franchisee in the world and which operates the brand in Argentina, began to implement a change in the primary bags and wrappers of hamburgers. The company incorporates the 100% renewably sourced JANUS ® compound that is biodegradable, compostable, and suitable for recycling."

"Our JANUS® solution uses what otherwise would be waste to combat the dangers of plastic in paper and food packaging." Post this

JANUS® is an all-natural coating that creates a barrier to grease, water and oxygen when applied to paper for food packaging, like wrap paper, boxes, cups, utensils, K-cups, and straws. The organic JANUS compound is 100% biodegradable, backyard compostable, repulpable and recyclable. This barrier compound replaces the current coating standard – petroleum-derived polyethylene – offering a solution to single-use plastics and PFAS chemicals, each a well-known health and environmental hazard.

"We are pleased to take a leadership role in introducing JANUS technology into the global food and beverage industry with Arcos Dorados and a local packaging supplier. We see the incorporation of viable green technologies like JANUS® into that ecosystem as a pivotal step towards our shared vision of a healthy, sustainable future devoid of toxic materials", said Rick Bulman, CEO of J&J Green Paper.

The fast-food industry has been searching for a workable solution to address its reliance on plastics, PFAS chemicals, and the staggering volume of consumer waste. Bulman noted, "JANUS® technology is the foundation of an emerging ecosystem in the food and beverage industry that replaces petroleum-based materials, plastic, and chemicals, with eco-friendly, non-toxic alternatives, to eliminate hazards and improve our quality of life."

"Each day that goes by we learn more about the catastrophic effects of nano plastics on our health. Our JANUS® solution uses what otherwise would be waste to immediately combat the dangers of plastic in paper and food packaging." Added Bulman.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Technological Advancements and Benefits

JANUS® technology is at the forefront of packaging innovation. Made from all-natural ingredients, the JANUS barrier is 100% biodegradable, backyard compostable, repulpable, and fully recyclable. Its unique properties ensure that it remains effective as a moisture, oxygen and grease barrier for paper and packaging, providing a viable alternative to traditional, less sustainable materials. The transition to JANUS® is seamless, with the pellets easily integrated into existing manufacturing processes, ensuring cost-efficiency and operational continuity.

Commitment to Community and Environmental Health

By reducing reliance on plastic, JANUS® also mitigates the health risks associated with microplastics, a growing concern highlighted by recent research.

About J&J Green Paper:

J&J Green Paper is dedicated to pioneering sustainable packaging solutions. With the patented JANUS® technology, the company leads the way in creating environmentally friendly alternatives that do not compromise quality or functionality. J&J Green Paper's mission is to drive innovation that supports a healthier planet and a sustainable future.

SOURCE J&J Green Paper